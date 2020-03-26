Changes for the 2020 US Open Cup

The soccer news starts with a surprise announcement from US Soccer that 11 of the 23 US-based MLS teams will start in the third round of the 2020 US Open Cup. This is a break with the setup that entered MLS teams in the fourth round. USL Championship and League One teams enter in the second round. The dozen MLS clubs entering in the fourth round are due to playing in the Concacaf Champions League and conference finish in MLS. US Open Cup games are available on ESPN+.

Third Round MLS entrants

Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, Nashville SC, Orlando City, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City

Fourth Round MLS entrants

Atlanta United FC, DC United, Los Angeles FC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United FC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders

Moving to the Europa League, Tyler Boyd's Besiktas lost 4-0 at Wolverhampton to finish last in Group K. Wolverhampton unloaded from the 57th to 67th minutes, scoring all four of their goals with Diogo Jota getting a hat-trick. Wolverhampton finished 2nd in the group with 13 points, a point behind Braga. Slovan Bratislava finished 3rd with 4 points to Besiktas's three.

Romain Gall was on the bench for Malmo's 1-0 win at Copenhagen in Group B. A 77th minute own-goal was the difference, Malmo wont he group with 11 points, two more than 2nd-place Copenhagen. Dynamo Kiev finished 3rd with 7 points and Lugano last with 3.

Timmy Chandler wasn't in the Eintracht squad that lost 3-2 at home to Vitoria in Group F. Trailing from the 8th minute, Danny Da Costa equalized for Eintracht in the 31st with Daichi Kamada scoring in the 38th. Vitoria equalized in the 85th, scoring again in the 87th minute. Eintracht advanced in 2nd-place with 9 points, two points behind group winners Arsenal. Standard Liege finished 3rd with 8 points and Vitoria last with 5.

"It’s been a long road since July," Eintracht coach Adi Hutter said. "Sometimes nine points are enough, and we deserved them. Our target was to qualify and we’ve done that. This wasn’t our finest game, we didn’t cover ourselves in glory. We weren’t able to ease the strain and put it to bed tonight."

John Brooks was on the bench for Wolfsburg's 1-0 home win over St Etienne in Group I. Paulo Silva scored the game's only goal in the 52nd minute with Pavao Pervan making one save to keep the clean sheet. Wolfsburg advanced in 2nd-place in Group I with 11 points, a point behind Gent. St Etienne was 3rd with 4 points and Oleksandriya a point behind in 4th.

"I’m very satisfied with the game," Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner said. "The team showed they wanted to win right from the off. We really wanted to go into this last intensive period of the year with a win and the players achieved that very impressively out on the pitch. We created a lot of chances and were very stable at the back, so the boys deserve credit for a terrific performance. I’ve got a good feeling as we head into the last week of the year, with three games still to play."

Fabian Johnson wasn't in the squad for Gladbach's 2-1 home loss to Basaksehir in Group J. Marcus Thuram put Gladbach up in the 33rd. Basaksehir equalized in the 44th and scored in the 90th minute. Basaksehir won the group with 10 points, a point ahead of Roma. Gladbach finished 3rd with 8 points and Wolsberg last with 5.

"This defeat really hurts," Gladbach coach Marco Rose said. "We were desperate to make the knockout stages and guarantee European football after Christmas. We had to work hard to make sure we had the chance to qualify in the final group game against Istanbul. We put a lot into the game and tried to win it. We started well, but there were a few instances in which we weren’t clinical enough. A few sloppy passes made us a bit nervy too. That shouldn’t really happen."

MLSsoccer's James Grossi has Michael Bradley's comments after re-signing with Toronto FC. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson explains Atlanta United's stadium problem for the Concacaf Champions League.

