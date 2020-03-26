Chelsea vs Bayern and RB Leipzig vs Spurs

The soccer news starts with the Champions League draw for the teams with USMNT players left in the tournament. Christian Pulisic's Chelsea plays Bayern Munich in the round of 16, home on February 25 and away on March 18. Though Bayern isn't currently stacking up the points at the top of the Bundesliga table, currently in 5th-place, it's always tough against an established world soccer power. What either of these teams look like after the January window is also a pertinent question.

Chelsea had its transfer ban reduced and is now allowed to operate in January. That should mean some player movement for a team currently struggling in 4th-place in the Premier League. With losses at Everton and home to Bournemouth, manager Frank Lampard is now facing an urgency to keep the club in the top four over the holiday turn. Chelsea plays four times between now and January 1st. That starts at Spurs on Sunday, then home to Southampton, at Arsenal, and a New Year's date in Brighton.

"We’ve had a big spell of game after game after game," Lampard said. Sometimes that feels good when you’re winning consistently, but now we’ve had a couple of difficult results it might be good for us to go over some things on the training pitch."

Bayern Munich has its own issues, starting with naming a head coach. Hansi Flick has the interim job with Bayern connected with the kind of names you'd expect for a club of its caliber. Whether or not they settle on a new coach in the near future is an open question. They've chased back-to-back league losses with a 3-1 home win over Spurs in the Champions League and 6-1 at home over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

"We’re looking forward to London, where we’ve had some good experiences," Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said. "We’re happy with the draw but they’re a dangerous team, who we have to take very seriously and approach with concentration."

Tyler Adams is back in training with RB Leipzig and should be ready for their round of 16 series with Spurs. Leipzig is at Spurs on February 19 and home on March 10. They took over as Bundesliga leaders over the weekend, leading 2nd-place Gladbach by two points after 15 games.

2019-20 Champions League round of 16

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs Juventus

Spurs vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

In the Europa League, Sergino Dest's Ajax drew Getafe with all round of 32 first-leg games set for February 20 and concluding on the 27. Ethan Horvath's Club Brugge plays Manchester United. John Brooks's Wolfsburg gets Romain Gall's Malmo. Timmy Chandler's Eintracht plays Jesse Marsch coached Red Bull Salzburg.

2019-20 Europa League round of 32

Wolverhampton vs Espanyol

Sporting vs Basaksehir

Getafe vs Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto

FC Copenhagen vs Celtic

APOEL vs FC Basel

CFR Cluj vs Sevilla

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

AZ vs LASK

Club Brugge vs Manchester United

Ludogorets Razgard vs Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donestk vs Benfica

Wolfsburg vs Malmo

Roma vs Gent

Rangers vs Braga

Also in the soccer news, the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association announced the firing of national team coach Dennis Lawrence. "The services of Dennis Lawrence as Senior Men’s National Team head coach were terminated with immediate effect following a majority decision by the board. Immediately following the decision of the board, President Wallace contacted Mr Lawrence via telephone to inform him of the decision and wished him well in his personal and professional life while also thanking him for his services to the Senior Men’s Team. The TTFA President and Lawrence’s representative(s) will meet to discuss the terms of separation. Lawrence’s replacement will be announced shortly."

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty considers Arsenal's mounting problems. The Irish Times' Ken Early takes issue with Arsenal. The Guardian's Jonathan Liew on Everton under Duncan Ferguson. The Telegraph's Tom Morgan asks about Frank Lampard's Chelsea after back-to-back losses. The Athletic's Adam Crafton asks about the future of soccer. FIFA confirms litigation against Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini over what they claim was an unauthorized bonus paid to Platini.

