Dest scores two in Ajax cup win

The soccer news starts with Sergino Dest playing a big part in getting Ajax to the next round of the KNVB Beker. Dest scored twice in Ajax's 4-3 win at Telstar in the second round of the domestic cup. Ajax took a 25th minute lead through Noa Lang with Dest scoring in the 28th. Telstar pulled a goal back in the 44th with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scoring for Ajax in the 48th. It was Dest again in the 57th with Telstar getting goals in the 60th and 88th minutes.

In the Bundesliga, Fabian Johnson subbed on in the 88th minute for Gladbach's 2-0 home win over Paderborn. Alassane Plea scored in the 46th minute and Lars Stindl converted a penalty in the 67th.

"It was an important win after back-to-back defeats," Gladbach coach Marco Rose said. "We knew that it would be a difficult match. I have to give credit to my team for being so patient. It was a tricky first half and it wasn’t the prettiest game to watch. We improved after the break and scored the opener after winning the ball back brilliantly. We deserved the victory with our second-half performance and were able to give our fans another home win for Christmas. Now it’s about kicking on in Berlin.

Timmy Chandler's Eintracht lost 4-2 at home to Cologne. Martin Hinteregger scored for Eintracht in the 6th with Goncalo Paciencia making it 2-0 in the 30th. Cologne came back with goals in the 44th, 72nd, 81st, and four minutes into stoppage time. Chandler saw yellow in the 32nd minute.

"I’m standing up for the players," Eintracht coach Adi Hutter said. "They are mentally and physically tired. We still tried to put up a fight [but] the turning point was Köln’s goal before the break. We’re disappointed as we wanted to reward ourselves in the final home game of the year. We need to sort this out together and give our all on Sunday. After that it’s the winter break. The training camp in Florida helped us last season and will do so again this time."

John Brooks's Wolfsburg drew 1-1 with Schalke at home. Ozan Kabak put Schalke up in the 51st with Kevin Mbabu equalizing in the 82nd minute. Weston McKennie is recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Also in the soccer news, the Columbus Crew is the latest MLS club to set a new record transfer fee with The Columbus Dispatch's Jacob Myers reporting on the club's move for Tigres midfielder Lucas Zelerayan. SBI Soccer's Franco Panizo considers how likely it is that MLS will really stop at 30 teams. Sports Business's Bob Williams reports on the 2020 International Champions Cup.

Tragic and Heartbreaking news just coming to hand.



Trinidad and Tobago forward Shahdon Winchester has been confirmed as one of the persons who have died in a vehicular accident this morning in Gasparillo.



This is truly tragic news for us. May his Soul Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/VjlWp0VbE7 — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) December 19, 2019

Logo courtesy of Ajax