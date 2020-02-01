Loss for Newcastle, Pulisic injured

The soccer news starts with a roundup of the results from the games involving USMNT players in England and Scotland. DeAndre Yedlin's Newcastle United lost 2-1 at home to Everton. Trailing from the 13th minute, Fabian Schar equalized for Newcastle in the 56th. Everton scored again in the 64th. Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to Spurs from his loan to Stoke City. He wasn't in the squad for Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Norwich City. Spurs fell behind in the 18th minute with Christian Eriksen equalizing in the 55th. An own-goal put Norwich up in the 61st with Harry Kane converting an 83rd minute penalty.

Christian Pulisic was out for Chelsea's 2-1 win at Arsenal due to a groin injury. Pulisic later updated his own status as healthy. Arsenal led from the 13th minute with Jorginho equalizing in the 83rd and Tammy Abraham scoring in the 87th.

Eric Lichaj's Hull City won 2-1 at QPR in the Championship. Ilias Chair put QPR up in the 20th minute with George Honeyman equalizing for Hull in the 32nd. Jackson Irvine scored in the 89th minute. Geoff Cameron wasn't in the squad for QPR. Matt Miazga was on the bench for Reading's 2-0 win at PNE. John Swift scored in the 12th minute with Lucas Joao doubling the lead in the 16th. Tim Ream's Fulham shutout Stoke City 1-0 at home. Bobby Ried scored in the 26th minute. Luca De La Torre wasn't in the squad for Fulham. Antonee Robinson's Wigan Athletic lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest to a 60th minute goal.

Lynden Gooch scored in Sunderland's 2-1 win at Doncaster in League One. Gooch's goal came in the 6th minute with Doncaster equalizing in the 40th. Chris Maguire scored for Sunderland in the 61st minute. Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United shutout Peterborough 4-0 at home. Richard Wood put Rotherham up in the 50th with Peterborough going a man down in the 54th. Own-goals in the 68th and 77th extended the lead, with Rotherham's Joe Mattock sent off in the 73rd minute. Kyle Vassell scored two minutes into stoppage time.

In the Scottish Premier League, Matt Polster wasn't in the squad for Rangers' 2-1 win at Celtic. Ryan Kent scored for Rangers in the 36th with Celtic equalizing in the 42nd. Nikola Katic scored Rangers' winner in the 56th with forward Alfredo Morelos seeing red six minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to MLS, the Chicago Fire officially announced Raphael Wicky as coach and Sebastian Pelzer as technical director. Georg Heitz recently took over as sporting director, with the club revamping the technical side. Wicky joins from the USMNT program where he was coach of the U-17s. He was a member of Switzerland's national team with 75 appearances, playing his club soccer with Sion, Werder Bremen, Atletico Madrid, Hamburg, and Chivas USA.

"I am honored and proud to be named the head coach of Chicago Fire FC," Wicky said in a press statement. "This is a position that comes with a lot of responsibility and I can promise the fans and everyone at the Club that I will work hard and give my all. During conversations with Joe Mansueto and Georg Heitz, I felt that we all shared a similar vision for the Club and how to move it forward. That was important to me. Chicago is a world-class sports city and this Club has a bright future, both on and off the field. I can’t wait to get started."

