McKennie injured, Gladbach loses

The roundup of the USMNT players in Europe starts in the Bundesliga. Weston McKennie had to exit Schalke's 1-0 home win over Timmy Chandler's Eintracht in the 13th minute with an inury that required a stretcher. Schalke coach David Wagner said, "Weston has dislocated his shoulder and is in hospital right now. We don't yet know if he'll need an operation. He will definitely be out for a while." Benito Raman scored for Schalke in the 53rd with Alexander Nubel seeing red in the 66th minute.

Bundesliga leaders Gladbach lost 2-1 at John Brooks's Wolfsburg. Gladbach is now in 2nd-place to RB Leipzig, 33 points to 31. Xaver Schlager put Wolfsburf up in the 13th with Breel Embolo equalizing for Gladbach in the 15th. Maximilian Arnold scored Wolfsburg's winner a minute into stoppage time.

"Overall, it’s a very frustrating defeat for us," Gladbach coach Marco Rose said. "Having scored a couple of decisive stoppage-time goals in recent weeks, we learned the hard way what it’s like to be on the receiving end. We knew it was going to be very intense. If you look at the statistics it was an even game - apart from in front of goal. Wolfsburg had a lot more chances, but we had two or three really good opportunities and would have been very happy with a point. That’s why it’s a big shame that we weren’t able to keep our composure in defense until the very end."

Zack Steffen was in goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf's 3-0 home loss to RB Leipzig. Patrick Schick scored in the 2nd minute with Timo Werner converting a 58th minute penalty. Nordi Mukiele scored Leipzig's third goal in the 75th minute. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd's Hallescher lost 5-2 at home to Wurzburger Kickers. Down 3-0 from goals in the 16th, 29th, and 37th minutes, Pascal Sohm scored for Hallescher in first-half stoppage time. Wurzburger added goals in the 65th and 74th minutes. Hallescher's Bentley Baxter Bahn converted a 77th minute penalty.

In the Premier League, Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 65th minute in their 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth. The game's only goal came in the 84th minute. A league down, Antonee Robinson's Wigan Athletic drew 1-1 at home with Huddersfield Town. Josh Windass scored for Wigan in the 43rd with Huddersfield Town equalizing in the 70th minute. Tim Ream's Fulham lost 1-0 at Brentford to a 22nd minute goal.

Eric Lichaj's Hull City drew 2-2 at Charlton Athletic. Falling behind in the 34th minute, Jarrod Brown equalized in the 47th. Charlton scored in the 50th minute, giving up an own-goal six minutes into stoppage time. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 88th minute in Derby County's 1-0 home loss to Millwall, giving up a goal in the 25th minute.

Geoff Cameron subbed out in the 67th minute in QPR's 5-3 loss at Barnsley. QPR fell behind in the 7th minute with Luke Amos equalizing in the 12th. Barnsley went ahead in the 18th, extending their lead in the 52nd. Amos scored again in the 54th, but QPR gabe up a 60th minute penalty and a fifth goal in the 82nd. Ilias Chair scored for QPR four minutes into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 72nd minute in Sunderland's 1-1 home draw with Blackpool in League One. Blackpool scored in the 4th minute with Charlie Wyke equalizing in the 37th. Sunderland's George Dobson saw red in the 74th. Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United drew 2-2 at Southend. An own-goal put Rotherham up in the 30th minute with Southend equalizing from the penalty spot in the 49th. Southend went ahead in the 52nd with Rotheram's Freddie Ladapo equalizing in the 60th minute.

In the Scottish Premier League, Matt Polster subbed on in the 84th minute for Rangers in their 2-0 shutout at Millwall. Nikola Katic scored in the 27th minute with Alfredo Morelos doubling the lead in the 69th. Morelos saw red in the 71st minute. In the Segunda Division, Shaq Moore subbed on at halftime for Tenerife's 0-0 home draw with Alcoron. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 56th minute in Frosinone's 2-0 home win over Pescara in Serie B. Raffaele Maiello scored in the 63rd with Federico Dionisi scoring four minutes into stoppage time. Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Vienna drew 1-1 at home with Wolfsberg. Austria Vienna's Alexander Grunwald scored in the 10th minute with Wolfsberg equalizing in the 76th.

Did Not Play: Fabian Johnson (Wolfsburg 2 - Gladbach 1), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 3 - Fortuna Dusseldorf 0), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 - RB Leipzig 3), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen 1 - Bayern Munich 6), Julian Green (Furth 5 - Karlsruher 1), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 1 - Sandhausen 1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United 0 - Burnley 1), Luca de la Torre (Fulham 0 - Brentford 0), Matt Miazga (Reading 0 - Stoke City 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City 0 - Reading 0), Sergino Dest (Ajax 0 - AZ 1), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 3 - Mechelen 0), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht 1 - Standard Liege 1), Timothy Weah (Lille 2 - Montpellier 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 0 - Malatyaspor 0), Jonathan Amon (Nordjaelland 3 - AaB 1), Danny Williams (Pafos 0 -Larcana 1)

Logo courtesy of the Bundesliga