MLS Decision Day in 2020

The soccer news starts with the 2020 MLS schedule. Nothing says the middle of December like looking at next October, but let's go right ahead and put the focus on Decision Day. MLS's regular season finale is an event, regardless of whether or not you pay attention to the branding. Given the league's salary cap and transfer imposed parity that's certainly a feature and not a problem, it's a safe assumption that playoff spots will still be uncertain on October 4.

Last season, it was most of the Western Conference still in play. Real Salt Lake did the most business, somehow ending up in 3rd-place. San Jose didn't, missing the playoffs entirely. The season before that, it was Houston knocking the Galaxy out of the playoffs by beating them 3-2 in Carson. MLS has already shown you can certainly brand that kind of excitement, but it takes nothing away from enjoying the season ender.

Which brings us to potential disruption this season. DC United hosts Atlanta United with the expectation that both teams will have already advanced to the playoffs. This should be a game about seeding, with the expectation that neither team had run away with the Eastern Conference. LAFC made the Supporters' Shield irrelevant for the East last season. It's hard to predict the Western Conference champions reverting to a mean, because we don't know what that mean would look like. They're a third year team that put together one of the best seasons in league history. Atlanta and DC may be playing for a top spot in the East in October, which may mean lining up behind LAFC in the Supporters' Shield table.

LAFC is at Real Salt Lake, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in 2018. That didn't directly lead to an intense rivalry, but it certainly created the pathos for how ESPN+'s We Are LAFC series concluded. LAFC built on that by… exiting one round later in the playoffs. That's hanging over the club going into 2020, but if they take another step this season they'll be playing for the Cup. LAFC's progress is hampered by a willingness to play fast and loss defense. Whether or not that's still in play this season is the question.

The reigning champions Seattle knocked LAFC out last season in the Western Conference finals. They end this season hosting expansion side Nashville SC. With no offense intended, Nashville's build for their first season looks like what we've seen from Minnesota and Cincinnati when they made their MLS debuts. It's hard to think that Seattle will be sweating the three points on Decision Day.

Inter Miami is the other new team, finishing the regular season hosting Columbus in Fort Lauderdale. Miami looks stronger than Nashville, but there's at least one good reason for MLS putting an expansion team in each conference rather than moving an existing Eastern team to the West. It's because both have the look of continuing projects rather than year one disruptors. Whether or not this game has any bearing on the playoff picture is up to Columbus. Caleb Porter's team is still in transition from the Gregg Berhalter era, not yet quite as sharp as they need to be to really factor in the East.

The East may be the question in October. NYCFC won the conference and botched the playoffs. They're at Sporting KC on Decision Day, a team that many expect to revert to their previous form after struggling last season. The Red Bulls host Toronto in a game that could also determine who wins the Eastern Conference.

While acknowledging that we don't know how good some of these match-ups might be come October, there's the feeling that MLS could've done better. Schedule the expansion teams to play each other on Decision Day, making the safe assumption that it won't matter to the overall playoff picture. Give us more than the 2nd-tier Cascadia rivalry that is Portland vs Vancouver. Have the two New York teams play each other. We all know that Rivalry Week is its on branded moment a few times over the MLS regular season. We also know that for whatever reason, scheduling is always an issue in this league. Still, this looks like a Decision Day relying on DC vs Atlanta to give it a marquee end to the 2020 season

Logo courtesy of MLS