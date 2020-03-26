Tyler Adams returns for RB Leipzig

The soccer news starts with Tyler Adams back in the lineup for RB Leipzig's 3-1 home win over Augsburg. Trailing from the 8th minute, Konrad Laimer equalized for Leipzig in the 68th with Patrik Schick scoring in the 79th. Yussuf Poulsen finished off the Die Roten Bullen goals in the 89th minute. Adams subbed out in the 86 minute.

"It was an indescribable feeling to finally be back in the team after being injured for so long," Adams said. "We go into the winter break as league leaders, which is fantastic!"

John Brooks's Wolfsburg lost 2-0 at Bayern Munich to goals in the 85th and 89th minutes. Alfredo Morales and Zack Steffen's Fortuna Dusseldorf beat Union Berlin 2-1 at home. Rouwen Hennings put Fortuna up in the 38th with Union Berlin equalizing in the 48th. Erik Thommy scored Fortuna's winner in the 90th minute.

Timmy Chandler's Eintracht lost 2-1 at Paderborn. Trailing from goals in the 9th and 41st minutes, Bas Dost scored for Eintracht in the 72nd. Terrence Boyd scored in Hallescher's 1-1 home draw with Uerdingen in the 3.Liga. Down from a 70th minute own-goal, Boyd equalized in the 81st minute.

DeAndre Yedlin subbed on in stoppage time for Newcastle United's 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Miguel Almiron scored in the 83rd minute with Martin Dubravka making four saves to keep the clean sheet.

A league down, Geoff Cameron opened the scoring in QPR's 2-2 home draw with Charlton Athletic. Cameron's goal came in the 6th minute with Charlton equalizing in the 56th. Marc Pugh put QPR up in the 70th. Charlton equalized again in stoppage time. Duane Holmes's lost 3-0 at Reading. Derby played a man down from the 4th minute with a red card to Scott Malone. Charlie Adam converted the resulting penalty in the 5th with Lucas Joao doubling the lead in the 58th. Yakou Meite converted a Reading penalty in the 86th minute. Holmes saw yellow in the 74th.

Eric Lichaj's Hull City shutout Birmingham City 3-0 at home. Tom Eaves scored in first-half stoppage time with Kamil Grosicki making it 2-0 in the 58th. Keane Lewis-Potter finished off the scoring in the 88th minute. Tim Ream's Fulham beat Leeds United 2-1 at home. Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham up from the penalty spot in the 7th minute with Leeds equalizing in the 54th. Josh Onomah scored for Fulham in the 69th. Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United drew 2-2 at home with Fleetwood in League One. Falling behind in the 26th minute, Freddie Ladapo scored in the 62nd. Fleetwood went ahead again in the 63rd with Matt Crooks equalizing in the 80th minute.

Sergino Dest's Ajax beat ADO Den Haag 6-1 at home. Hakim Ziyech put Ajax up in the 15th with Donny van de Beek scoring in the 23rd. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp made it 3-0 in the 37th with Ryan Gravenberch scoring in the 39th. Dusan Tadic added a goal in the 48th with Lassina Traore making it 6-0 in the 63rd. ADO went a man down in the 80th minute, converting a stoppage time penalty. Andrija Novakovich's Frosinone lost 1-0 at Benevento in Serie B to a 21st minute penalty.

Did Not Play: Fabian Johnson (Gladbach 0 - Hertha BSC 0), Weston McKennie (Schalke 2 - Freiburg 2), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen 0 - Cologne 1), Julian Green (Furth 1 - Erzgebirge 3), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 2 - Darmstadt 2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 2 - Spurs 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City 1 - Middlesbrough 2), Matt Miazga (Reading 3 - Derby Count y 0), Luca De La Torre (Fulham 2 - Leeds 1), Shaq Moore (Tenerife 1 - Deportivo 2), Matt Polster (Rangers 3 - Hibernian 0), Timothy Weah (Lille 1 - Monaco 5), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 1 - Gent 1), Super Lig Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 1 - Fenerbache 3),

