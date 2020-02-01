Brian McBride named USMNT general manager

Former USMNT player Brian McBride became the second general manager of the US Men's National Team the US Soccer Federation announced on January 10, 2020. With original general manager Earnie Stewart named sporting director in charge of both the men's and women's programs, McBride steps into the job solely focused on the men's team. McBride, Stewart, and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter were members of the 2002 World Cup squad with McBride and Berhalter also playing in the 2006 team.

"We are thrilled to have Brian McBride assume the role as General Manager of the U.S. Men's National Team," Stewart said in a press statement. "Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and at clubs in England, Germany and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers around the world. The hard-earned reputation will allow him to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and his understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our player pool and our staff."

McBride has spent the years since his retirement in 2010 mainly working in youth soccer.

"I am incredibly honored to once again represent the National Team and the U.S. Soccer Federation," McBride said. "It's critically important for everyone to understand the privilege and pride that goes with wearing the jersey, and I'm excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of U.S. Soccer. In this position, part of my job is to work alongside Gregg and his staff in fostering a growth mentality for the USMNT and to help Earnie ensure that this mindset is present in all of our Youth National Teams. I look forward to working with Earnie and Kate Markgraf to continue the progress we have made in the last two decades."

