Chandler scores Eintracht winner

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with the return of the Bundesliga and heroics from Timmy Chandler. With Eintract tied 1-1 at Hoffenheim, Chandler scored in the 62nd minute for the 2-1 win. Eintracht had gone ahead in the 18th minute from a Bas Dost goal with Hoffenheim scoring in the 48th.

"It's a 2-1, it's very important," Chandler said. "In the first game, we wanted points and we have now have three points. I think that it was a very important goal for me also. I hope this game gives us confidence and we can take some points against Leipzig next week."

Also in the Bundesliga, Tyler Adams subbed out in the 86th minute for RB Leipzig in their 3-1 home win over Union Berlin. Falling behind in the 10th minute, Timo Werner equalized for Leipzig in the 51st. Marcel Sabitzer made it 2-1 in the 57th with Werner scoring again in the 83rd. John Brooks's Wolfsburg lost 3-1 at Cologne. Down 3-0, Renato Steffen scored for Wolfsburg in the 66th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 86th minute for Werder Bremen's 1-0 win at Alfredo Morales's Fortuna Dusseldorf. A 66th minute own-goal was it for the scoring with Werder Bremen's Niklas Moisander seeing red six minutes into stoppage time. Morales subbed out in the 71st.

Tim Ream's Fulham shutout Middlesbrough 1-0 at home in the Championship with Anthony Knockaert scoring in the 6th minute. Geoff Cameron's QPR shutout Leeds United 1-0 at home. Nahki Wells scored in the 20th minute with Leeds playing a man down from the 88th. Antonee Robinson's Wigan Athletic lost 2-1 at Swansea City. Nathan Byrne scored for Wigan in the 16th minute. Swansea equalized in the 19th and went ahead for good in the 67th. Duane Holmes's Derby County shutout Eric Lichaj's Hull City 1-0 at home. Matthew Clarke scored in the 64th minute.

Lynden Gooch scored in Sunderland's 1-0 win at MK Dons in League One. Gooche's goal came in the 79th minute. Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United shutout Bristol Rovers 3-0 at home. Kyle Vassell opened the scoring in the 51st minute with Michael Smith doubling the lead in the 53rd. Chiedozie Ogbene scored in the 88th minute.

Shaq Moore subbed on in the 77th minute for Tenerife's 1-0 home win over Girona. Matias Nahuel scored in the 7th minute.

Did Not Play: Weston McKennie (Schalke 2 - Gladbach 0), Fabian Johnson (Gladbach 0 - Schake 2), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 - Werder Bremen 2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 0 - Newcastle 1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle 1 - Chelsea 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers ( Spurs 0 - Watford 0), Matt Miazga (Reading 0 - Millwall 2), Luca De La Torre (Fulham 1 - Middlesbrough 0), Matt Polster (Rangers 2 - Stranraer 0), Tim Weah (Lille 2 - Gonfrieville 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 - Anderlecht 1), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht 1 - Club Brugge 2), Sergino Dest (Ajax 2 - Sparta 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 1 - Sivasspor 2), Luis Gil (Viktoria Zizkov 2 - Podbrezova 0), Andrija Novakovich (Frosinone 2 - Pordenone 2), Jose Torres (Puebla 1 - Atlas 0), Ventura Alvarado (Necaxa 3 - Toluca 2), William Yarbrough (Leon 2 - Santos Laguna 3)

Logo courtesy of Eintracht