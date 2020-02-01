Draw for Chelsea, Newcastle United wins in stoppage time

Wednesday's soccer news starts with midweek games in England. Christian Pulisic is recovering from injury and missed Chelsea's 2-2 home draw with Arsenal. Chelsea went a man up in the 26th with Jorginho converting the penalty two minutes later. Arsenal equalized in the 63rd. Cesar Azpilicueta scored for Chelsea in the 84th with Arsenal equalizing in the 87th minute.

"At the point in the game you go 2-1 up, you have got to do the basics right," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "Get all the details right. We got one wrong, with the first one. And the second one was soft, soft for a right-back to cut inside and score into the bottom corner. You have to be real about it and honest about it that they had two shots, the breakaway in the first one and the second one late in the game, and they scored two goals."

DeAndre Yedlin is also injured, missing Newcastle's 2-2 draw at Everton. Trailing from goals in the 30th and 54th minutes, Newcastle pulled off a stoppage time comeback. Florian Lejeune scored four minutes into stoppage time and equalized a minute later.

"His first goal was an overhead kick and he'll be buzzing with that as well as scoring the equalizer," Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff said. "The substitutions were good for us and helped bring a lot to the team, especially with Flo scoring twice, which is really big for us.… It was a crazy finish when everyone ran straight to the supporters and I imagine they'll be heading home a lot happier than they would have after 89 minutes."

Timothy Weah wasn't in the squad for Lille's exit to Lyon on penalties in the Coupe de la Ligue semifinals. The game finished 2-2 in regulation. Renato Sanches scored for Lille in the 13th minute with Lyon equalizing from the penalty spot in the 17th. Lyon took the lead in the 85th with Loic Remy converting a Lille penalty three minutes into stoppage time. Lyon advanced 4-3 on penalties.

In the Copa MX, Rubio Rubin's Dorados took control of their round of 16 series with Chivas, winning 2-1 away. Amaury Escoto converted a 39th minute penalty and Ruben Monges made it 2-0 in the 58th. Chivas scored in stoppage time. Rubin saw yellow in the 78th minute. The teams meet again on January 28.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle stresses that the La Galaxy needs goals from Chicharito Hernandez. The Atlanta Journal-Constiution's Doug Roberson has Atlanta VP Carlos Bocanegra's comments on the trade that sent Julian Gressel to DC United. The Athletic's Pablo Maurer and Felipe Cardenas talked to Gressel. The Dallas Morning News's Angel Franco reports from FC Dallas training camp.

