Gooch scores two in the FA Cup

The soccer news starts with a standout performance for Lynden Gooch in the Third Round of the FA Cup. Sunderland beat Lincoln City 3-1 at home with Gooch scoring twice. Tom Flanagan put Sunderland up in the 19th minute with Gooch adding goals in the 23rd and 29th. Lincoln scored in the 66th minute.

"We've played well the past three or four games, Gooch said, and picked up some good points. Hopefully, we can do the same next Saturday."

Geoff Cameron subbed out in the 90th minute for QPR's 5-1 home win over Swansea City. Jordan Hugill scored in the 21st with Bright Osayi-Samuel doubling the lead in the 29th. Hull scored again the 45th. Swansea pulled a goal back in the 60th. QPR added goals from LJ Wallace in the 76th and Josh Scowen a minute into stoppage time. Matt Miazga's Reading drew 2-2 at home with Blackpool. Trailing from a 28th minute goal, Sam Baldock equalized in the 56th. Blackpool went up again in the 60th with Danny Loader equalizing in the 66th.

Luca De La Torre subbed on in the 84th minute for Fulham's 2-1 home win over Aston Villa. Anthony Knockaert put Fulham up in the 54th with Villa equalizing in the 63rd. Harry Arter scored for Fulham in the 74th. Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham. Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 81st minute for Wigan Athletic's 2-0 loss at Leicester City. Wigan gave up an own-goal in the 19th with Leicester scoring again in the 40th minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 72nd minute for Derby County's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. Chris Martins scored for Derby County in the 32nd with Crystal Palace going a man down in the 63rd.

Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United lost 3-2 at home to Hull City. Tom Eaves put Hull up in the 16th with Michael Smith equalizing for Rotherham in the 20th. Rotherham went a man down with a red card to Adam Thompson in the 24th minute, taking the lead through a Kyle Vassell goal in the 43rd. Eric Lichaj was on the bench for Hull.

DeAndre Yedlin's Newcastle United drew 1-1 at Rochdale. Miguel Almiron scored for Newcastle in the 17th minute with Rochdale equalizing in the 79th. Christian Pulisic wasn't in the squad for Chelsea's 2-0 home shutout of Nottingham Forest. Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring in the 6th minute with Ross Barkley doubling the lead in the 33rd. Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn't in the squad for Spurs in their 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough. Trailing from the 50th minute, Lucas Moura equalized for Spurs in the 61st.

Also in the soccer news, NYCFC now has a coach with the club hiring Ronny Deila mst recently with Valerenga in Norway. Valerenga finished 10th in the 2019 Eliteserien. A former player in Norway, Delia also coached at Stromsgodset and was manager of Celtic from 2014-16. "When I come in, it’s important to continue to build on what’s already proven to be a strong foundation and to get some of my ideas across," Delia said in a press statement. "The way I want to play and the way NYCFC has played is very similar. I’m a very attacking coach. We want to have the ball as much as possible, but also try to be direct when you have those opportunities. I’m really looking forward to getting going and getting to know the players in preseason and begin my time at NYCFC."

