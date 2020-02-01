Klopp draws a line for the Premier League’s break

Monday's soccer news starts with the aftermath of the Fourth Round of the 2019-20 FA Cup. Tied games needing replays means not respecting the Premier League's new winter break. With that choice comes an almost predictable response. Unfortunately for the Football Association, the main voice belongs to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"In April 2019, we got a letter from the Premier League where they asked us to respect the winter break, not to organize international friendlies and not to organize competitive games in respect of it," he said. "I have said to the boys already, two weeks ago, that we will have a winter break, so it means we will not be there – it will be the kids who play that game because they cannot deal with us like nobody cares about it. I know it is not very popular, but that’s the way I see it and, how I said, the Premier League asked us to respect the winter break and that’s what we do. If then the FA do not respect it then we cannot change. But we will not be there."

Klopp is right, obviously. The winter break is the long delayed answer to a fixture congestion problem that overworks English soccer players during what's charmingly called "the festive period." Regardless of any appeals to tradition, it's not an opportunity for a separate competition to get the games in. The Football Association also knew that the Premier League's winter break comes into play this season since they're the governing body of England's topflight. That's what the breakaway back in the early 90s was about, moving from the Football League to the Football Association so clubs would have more control.

Now, it's the Football Association already encouraged by some pundits to come down hard on any team not respecting the FA Cup. As Klopp patiently pointed out, the break isn't about creating an opportunity to add another game. The FA Cup insistence on keeping replays to settle ties is anachronistic in the modern era. It's a throwback move that downplays the realities of the modern game in favor of an appeal to history. There's too much soccer at too competitive a level right now across the schedule. Not that it stops FIFA and UEFA from adding games.

What the Football Association is doing with the Fourth Round replays involving Premier League teams on break is typical in that regard. Expand the Club World Cup and the Champions League. Send teams on summer tours when players would be better off mentally and physically staying on vacation. Make sure there's rarely an extended period of time without games that count on the schedule.

"We have to respect it, to respect the players’ welfare and they need a rest. Mental rest, physical rest," Klopp said. "That’s what the winter break is about and then another competition tells us it’s not that important, so we had to make these decisions before because the boys have family and the international players like Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, all these guys they have never [time] off so this is the week. I said in the moment it was clear there would be a winter break months ago, before I knew the FA Cup could come in between, then we would respect it and we do."

So should everybody else involved in soccer, including the fans. In December, Klopp's Liverpool faced the ridiculous scenario of having to play at Aston Villa in the League Cup on December 17 and open the Club World Cup the next day in Doha. Klopp sent a youth team to suburban Birmingham that lost 5-0. There won't be a domestic triple for the runaway Premier League leaders due to scheduling. The same may happen with their chance at a double. That's unfortunate, but it's the right response to the ridiculous demands of overlapping schedules.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle agrees with Klopp's decision to respect the Premier League break. The Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson looks at league vs cup in England. The Guardian's Jonathan Wilson on the big picture problem with FIFA's summer Club World Cup.

FourFourTwo's Seb Stafford-Bloor on West Ham United's difficulties in the Premier League. The Independent's Tony Evans also asks about West Ham. DW explains the issues with Werder Bremen after another Bundesliga loss.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Lyndsay Radnedge - ISIPhotos.com