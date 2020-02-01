Pulisic back, Yedlin injures hand

The soccer news starts with the New Year's results from England. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 66th minute for Chelsea's 1-1 draw at Brighton. Cesar Azpilicueta put Chelsea up in the 10th minute with Brighton equalizing in the 84th. Chelsea is 4th in the Premier League table, eight points behind 3rd-place Manchester City and five ahead of 5th-place Manchester United.

"It was an incredible equalizer but it is two points dropped for us because in the first half, if we’re ruthless then the game is out of sight," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "That’s not to say we had multiple chances but we had control, we had opportunities to play people in that could score and to make decisions around the box to score. We had to keep switching the ball, keep doing what we did in the first 20 minutes, but we came off that slightly and allowed them to feel they were still in the game."

DeAndre Yedlin subbed on at halftime for Newcastle United's 3-0 home loss to Leicester City. Newcastle fell behind to goals in the 36th and 39th minutes, giving up a third in the 87th. Yeldin injured his hand shortly after subbing on. Newcastle played most of the second-half a man down with Fabian Schar injured and all subs used. Newcastle is in 13th-place in the table, tied on points with 12th-place Southampton and 11th-place Everton with 25 from 21 games played. Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn't in the squad for Tottenham's 1-0 loss at Southampton. The game's only goal came in the 17th minute.

In the Championship, Geoff Cameron's QPR beat Cardiff City 6-1 at home. Nahki Wells had a hat-trick with goals in the 9th, 48th, and 64th minutes. Bright Osayi-Samuel scored in the 27th and 41st with Eberechi Eze getting a goal in the 57th minute. Cardiff City scored in stoppage time. Eric Lichaj's won 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on a 61st minute goal from Jarrod Bowen.

Matt Miazga subbed on in the 68th minute for Reading's 2-1 win at Tim Ream's Fulham. Reading's John Swift scored in the 14th with Charlie Adam doubling the lead in the 48th. Ivan Cavaleiro pulled a goal back for Fulham in the 61st minute. Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 83rd for Fulham.

Antonee Robinson's Wigan Athletic bet Birmingham City 3-2 away. Josh Windass put Wigan up in the 9th with Birmingham City equalizing in the 39th minute. A 50th minute own-goal and Cedric Kipre scoring in the 73rd made it 3-1 Wigan. Birmingham City scored again in the 81st. On Monday, Duane Holmes's Derby County beat Barnsley 2-1 at home. Jack Marriott scored in the 45th minute with Barnsley equalizing in the 50th. Martyn Waghorn scored Derby's winner in the 57th. Holmes was yellow in the 77th. The game was Wayne Rooney's debut for Derby County.

A league down, Lynden Gooch's Sunderland drew 1-1 at Fleetwood. Trailing from a 13th minute penalty, Sunderland's Chris Maguire equalized from the penalty spot in the 86th. Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United beat Blackpool 2-1 at home. Michael Smith put Rotherham up in the 21st minute with Blackpool equalizing in the 34th. Daniel Barlaser scored for Rotherham in the 85th.

