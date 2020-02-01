Tuesday's soccer news starts with the other threat to the future of European club soccer as we know it. Running alongside the breakaway super league is the possibility of clubs going out of business. Administration is the polite British term for bankruptcy with the idea the same. The club can't manage its debts. With no realistic hope of solvency, it goes out of business.

We already know how that normally works at least in England and Scotland. Another business entity takes over and the team returns with a slightly different name. It's the phoenix club scenario that promises to salvage an organization no matter how badly things go. So what happens if multiple clubs end up in that situation at the same time?

English soccer stared down that scenario when the broadcaster ITV pumped money into the lower divisions and then collapsed in 2002. It's an oversimplification, but what saved multiple lower division clubs from bankruptcy was that the ITV money was a short-term influx. It wasn't there long enough to completely change how the clubs were operating. None of the clubs that ended up in administration went out of business.

It's that key difference that keeps the threat of multiple clubs calling it quits in the background. The potential is certainly there, amplified by promotion and relegation. It's expensive for promoted clubs to compete and the risk of outspending additional revenue is high. It's also expensive to get used to the economics of a league only to end up relegated. The Premier League's payments to relegated clubs only helps so much, with the reality of the situation calling for business as well as technical responses.

The BBC's Simon Stone highlights that issue with what's happening with West Ham United. Struggling in the Premier League, they're a club not designed to be able to handle the economics of relegation. They're certainly not alone in that category. Premier League spending doesn't work a league down. Relative to scale, the same is normally true dropping down the English leagues.

What would trigger a broader insolvency problem is like trying to predict the next financial crisis. Enough issues are already in play to outline the kind of difficulties that could impact multiple clubs. It wouldn't necessarily take a slow build to end up in a situation where the business of soccer no longer works. Part of that is certainly due to increasing spending in response to increased revenue. The Premier League's broadcast rights have substantially increased but so has the cost of players in the transfer market. Ownership still needs to spend to keep clubs competitive.

Highlighting this is UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations. They're in place not just to try to keep some version of economic parity in place across Europe. It's also about keeping clubs from taking financial risks that could leave them struggling. Rangers in Scotland's Premier League replaced Leeds United as the cautionary tale when that former giant needed revival as a phoenix club playing in the Third Division in 2012-13. Still, Leeds may be the better example. Rangers was back in the topflight in four seasons. Leeds has yet to return to the Premier League after relegation in 2004.

For both, that's the team in the wilderness scenario. Promotion and relegation can competitively address that. It can't when it's multiple clubs trying to figure out how to keep paying the bills.

The super league scenario carries with it the problem of what happens with the clubs left behind. Their economic and competitive realities change immediately should the elite go their own way. That might already be the case, with the elite of Europe working to all but close off the Champions League. Drawing a line between themselves and the rest is as much about economics as it is competition. It's also the same existential threat struggling clubs face each time the broader economics of the game are in flux.

Photo by USSoccerPlayers.com