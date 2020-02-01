The strength of Solskjaer

Friday's soccer news starts with Manchester United once again in crisis. A 2-0 home loss to Burnley on Wednesday in the Premier League has increased the pressure on Sunday's Fourth Round FA Cup game at Tranmere. Depending on the reports and the rumors, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time may be up. That's not exactly a new scenario, with the pressure on Solskjaer compounding over the course of the season without United making a change.

Whether or not now is the time, Manchester United is a 5th-place club tied on points with both of the teams behind them. Another Premier League slip combined with other results could see them drop multiple places. That this is a season where Arsenal is in 10th-place doesn't exactly relieve the pressure on United. Following Tranmere, they play Manchester City in the second-leg of their League Cup semifinal series already down 3-1. Then it's away to Chelsea in the league before their Europa League round of 32 series begins at Club Brugge. It's a dicey series of games that could further derail a season.

Part of the problem with Solskjaer's version of Manchester United is it's almost always about the next game. After the expected loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, the club's official site asked their manager about every loss turning into "such a massive crisis in the media." Solskjaer's response was what we've come to know.

“Always is at Man United, because of expectations. Of course, we want to win, we’re disappointed we didn’t. But you know we go to a hard ground at the moment and we’re in the game until the last kick of the ball. The last 15, 20, 25 minutes we looked like getting back into the game and getting something from it, so I'm proud of the way we never gave in. We hung in there at times, early in the second half, but then we played well. There’s stuff there to look back on and think, we’re getting closer.”

It's easy enough to summarize that as exactly what you'd expect the manager to say, but this is Manchester United. The pressure is always on for institutional reasons. Solskjaer was asked about the situation with the club in advance of playing Tranmere in the FA Cup.

"I think our fans know what we have started on and I've been trusted to do that job by the club and for me that rebuild it doesn't go one way all the time," he said. "It doesn't go ‘we're doing great, we're doing great, we're winning games’. I've said it so many times. And the foundation has to be laid and the culture has to be properly set and laid down and with this group I feel I have a good core of players that believe in themselves and believe in what we're doing and I trust them to be the good lads carrying us forward with some signings, of course, with players coming back from injuries. You don't just take the roof off when you're going to knock your house down. You need to knock your house down and put the foundation in. You just don't start with the roof and for us we've had a couple of rainy days and we wish that roof was on, but you can't hide."

That's Solskjaer's strength. He knows as well as anyone what Manchester United wants to mean in the Premier League and the Champions League. He knows as well as anyone how far away they are from reaching that. More than transfers and tactics, that might be enough to make a difference right now. It's also at least part of the reason why he's kept his unlikely job.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone asks if Solskjaer's job is on the line. The National's Richard Jolly asks how bad it needs to get at Manchester United. The Telegraph's James Ducker considers Manchester United's issues from an ownership perspective.

FourFourTwo's Tom Hancock lists ways to make the FA Cup better. iNews' James Duckerwonders if the slow January window is due to Premier League clubs no longer willing to pay a premium for players.

ESPN's Simon Kuper explains player power at FC Barcelona. DW on a potential change to the minimum age rule in the Bundesliga. Inside World Football's Samindra Kunti updates the situation with the proposed joint Dutch-Belgian league. Football Italia's Susy Campanale argues that Lazio has passed Roma as Rome's biggest club.

SI.com's Grant Wahl talks to Dax McCarty about CBA negotiations in MLS. Pro Soccer USA's Graham Ruthven's look at NYCFC under new coach Ronny Deila. The LA Times' Kevin Baxter reports from Chicharito Hernandez's introduction as an LA Galaxy player. SBI Soccer's Ives Galarcep talks to new USMNT U-20 coach Anthony Hudson.

Estos son los convocados por Rónald González para el encuentro del próximo 1º de febrero ante la Selección Nacional de Estados Unidos#VamosTicos #SomosLaFedefutbol pic.twitter.com/DC6VcnkavZ — FEDEFUTBOL Costa Rica (@fedefutbolcrc) January 23, 2020

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of Manchester United