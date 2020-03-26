Big result for LAFC

Friday's soccer news starts with LAFC showing how much home-field advantage matters in the Concacaf Champions League. Trailing 2-0 to Club Leon, LAFC beat the Liga MX club 3-0 at Banc of California Stadium to advance 3-2 on aggregate. Carlos Vela scored in the 27th and 77th minutes with Diego Rossi finishing off the goals in the 79th.

"It needed to be a game where the intensity was high, where the tempo was high, where we pushed from the beginning to the end," LAFC coach Bob Bradley said. "So the response after the last game, every day in training understanding the little details that were gonna be needed tonight... that was awesome. Every guy put everything they had into it, and that's what makes a special night."

Also in the Concacaf Champions League, Olimpia knocked out the Seattle Sounders on penalties after drawing 2-2 in regulation and 4-4 on aggregate. Falling behind in the 4th minute, Cristian Roldan equalized in the 21st with Joao Paulo assisting. Paulo scored in the 64th with Roldan assisting. Olimpia leveled the score in the 86th. Seattle failed to convert in the third and fourth rounds of penalties, exiting the Champions League in front of an announced crowd of 34,016 at CenturyLink Field.

Moving to the Europa League, Sergino Dest's Ajax beat Getafe 2-1 at ho.e but exited the tournament 3-2 on aggregate. Giving up a 5th minute goal, Danilo scored for Ajax in the 10th. A 63rd minute own-goal pulled Ajax within one, but that was it for the scoring. Ajax made it to the semifinals of last season's Champions League before selling several key contributors from that squad. Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge's 5-0 loss at Manchester United, exiting 6-1 on aggregate. Club Brugge played a man down from the 22nd minute with a red card to Simon Deli.

John Brooks's Wolfsburg shutout Malmo 3-0 away to advance 5-1 on aggregate. Josip Brekalo scored in the 41st with Yannick Gerhardt doubling the lead in the 65th. Joao Victor finished off the Wolfsburg goals in the 69th minute. Romain Gall wasn't in the squad for Malmo. Matt Polster wasn't in the squad for Rangers in their 1-0 win at Braga to take that series 4-2 on aggregate. Ryan Kent scored in the 61st minute.

Photo by Michael Janosz - ISIPhotos.com