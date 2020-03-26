LAFC stumbles in Mexico

Wednesday's soccer news starts with the latest installment of an old story for MLS teams in the Concacaf Champions League. The team that dominated the regular season in 2019 didn't find success playing in Mexico. LAFC lost the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 series 2-0 at Club Leon. Jean Meneses put Leon up in the 21st minute with Angel Mena scoring in the 88th. William Yarbrough wasn't in the squad for Leon.

LAFC started a strong lineup with Carlos Vela their point of attack, but could only manage one shot on goal from a dozen taken. Leon put five shots on goal from 19. The shots statistic doesn't necessarily a style of play from LAFC that needs more time to come together. As MLSsoccer's Matthew Doyle wrote, LAFC made enough mistakes to cause concern for the Champions League and beyond.

There's only so much weight to put on Liga MX being in season and MLS in preseason. We know that story already, and it's practically meaningless short of Concacaf resetting the Champions League schedule. Every qualified MLS team knew what they would face, it's just LAFC getting it a round earlier than the rest. The unlucky draw still gave them time to prepare.

What happened against Leon speaks to that preparation as well as the club's choice to disrupt that with the Walker Zimmerman to Nashville trade last week. The lure of allocation money might have made that move make too much financial sense. From a competitive standpoint, it meant an unavailable option in a backline that anyone capable of turning on a TV over the last few weeks of the Liga MX season could see would need to absorb Leon's attack.

How LAFC rebounds at home is a question for their Champions League survival as well as the early going in this MLS season. Stumbling in the first game that counts matters as much as LAFC's next game. Club Leon at Banc of California Stadium on February 27.

Atlanta United also opened Champions League play, drawing 1-1 at Motagua in San Pedro Sula. Falling behind in the 34th minute, Josef Martinez equalized in the 35th.

"I think we can be very positive about the result," Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer said. "The circumstance was already difficult especially with the field not the best field. You could already see it was bouncing all the time. To really play our style of play was quite difficult."

Also in the soccer news, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano spoke out in defense of the club after UEFA announced a ban for two European seasons over Financial Fair Play violations. "The owner has not put money in this club that has not been properly declared," he said. "We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we don't have debt, our accounts have been scrutinized many times, by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear." Manchester City is appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but a timeline on a decision is unclear.

