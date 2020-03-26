Two goals for Gooch

Wednesday's soccer news starts in England's League One. USMNT player Lynden Gooch scored twice in Sunderland's 3-0 home win over Rochdale. Gooch opened the scoring in the 11th minute with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 15th. Gooch scored again in the 32nd minute, subbing out in the 78th. Sunderland is 5th in the League One table with 51 points from 30 games, trailing Wycombe by two points with a game in hand. Rotherham United leads League One with 56 points from 30 games.

"I think we're just trying to get on the front foot and get after teams," Gooch said. "When we do that, we tend to get the lead and get a couple more as well."

A league up in the Championship, Eric Lichaj wasn't in the squad for Hull City's 3-0 loss at Blackburn. Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 0-0 at Swansea City.

"I am pleased with the point, but we do feel we leave here having dropped two," QPR manager Mark Warburton said. "You have to be satisfied in the end. To come to a venue like this against a very good opponent, we got a clean sheet, we threatened, and we should have been 2-0 up after 10 minutes.

Antonee Robinson wasn't in the squad for Wigan Athletic's 2-2 home draw with Middlesbrough. Sam Morsy scored for Wigan in the 29th minute. Wigan went a man down in the 62nd with a red card to Chey Dunkley. Middlesbrough equalized in the 64th and going ahead in the 68th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 76th minute.

"We tried our best to hit Middlesbrough on our front foot," Middlesbrough manager Paul Cook said. "It was always going to be a tough test for us tonight, but up to the point of certain decisions in the game, we were very much in control of what we were doing. We stopped Middlesbrough from getting into the game, but it all changed in an instant."

Also in the soccer news, UEFA and CONMEBOL announced a renewal of their memorandum of understanding, a joint agreement that now adds the possibility for club and national team competitions between the two federations. The two confederations will also use the other's referees for some of their national team tournament games.

"UEFA and CONMEBOL have a long history and tradition together, notably through epic and thrilling competitions such as the Artemio Franchi Trophy and the European/South American Cup," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a press statement. "Today's agreement marks a first step in allowing UEFA and CONMEBOL to closely cooperate so that we can share expertise and knowledge for the development of the game on both continents.I would like to thank the CONMEBOL Council for coming to visit us and for the many good ideas they have brought to the table."

What this could mean in an era of expansion at FIFA and Confederation levels for both club and international soccer is an open question. The implementation of Nations Leagues in UEFA and Concacaf drew interest from FIFA in creating a global version, something that would further limit the dates available on the international calendar. FIFA's revamped club World Cup will also impact the amount of time for other tournaments, taking up a slot in the summer prior to the World Cup.

The criticism over the number of games already on the schedule is growing. Meanwhile, UEFA reportedly intends to push ahead with a revamped version of the Champions League. Their new Europa Conference league will add games for another group of European clubs starting in 2021. This runs alongside the trend in increasing the size of tournaments across the world for club and country.

