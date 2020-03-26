Agnelli, the ECA, and the Champions League

Tuesday's soccer news starts with the second-legs of the Champions League round of 16 in bizarre times for European soccer. With several games now scheduled behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, UEFA 's tournament continues its long slog towards the quarterfinal stage, a proxy for the bigger issues between clubs and European soccer's governing body.

ECA and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has said nothing new, but his latest example of what he sees as the Champions League problem rankled. Agnelli asked why a team like Atalanta with no history in the tournament should take one of Serie A's group stage spots rather than having to qualify. What Agnelli's comments are about is the real meritocracy in play at the highest levels of European soccer, with an argument that it should reflect the biggest clubs spending the biggest amounts of money.

Though European soccer likes to maintain the facade of a true meritocracy where promotion and relegation means a village club could one day win the Champions League, that's not the reality. The Champions League era is about the biggest clubs in Europe. There hasn't been an outlier since Porto in 2003-04 under an emerging coach named Jose Mourinho. Every other winner since the switch to the Champions League format has been a big club from a big league. That includes Ajax back in 1994-95 when the full impact of the Bosman ruling had yet to deflate the second-tier leagues in Europe.

By design, the Champions League is about the elite clubs. UEFA's prior changes to the competition and the rumored tweaks in time for the next TV deal are about appeasing those same elite clubs. It's an odd position to all of a sudden act like Agnelli and other soccer executives have suddenly decided to change the natural order of European soccer.

Instead, what Agnelli in his role as European Club Association chair is doing is simply underlining the obvious. Agnelli's Atalanta example is about UEFA leaning on the league coefficient to determine Champions League places. A one-off good season does less than a team consistently doing well in the domestic league. Agnelli used Roma, but it applies to teams in domestic leagues across Europe. He was making what is at base a meritocracy argument that slammed up against the blatantly obvious. Atalanta is doing well right now, proving the point that they belong. Maybe, but that's not the game UEFA and the elite clubs are playing.

During his now widely spread and easily taken out of reasonable context comments from the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Agnelli said: "We must protect investment and costs." He's not wrong, but that's unlikely to appease anyone looking for an easy target to express the angst over two sudden discoveries. Soccer is a business, and it's an entertainment business. Like most entertainment businesses, that means trying to hold onto all available revenue streams. Something doesn't do as well as expected, and it can sink a company.

Insistence on cost certainty is what revenue sharing and luxury taxes in North American sports leagues are, at least in part, about. It's why, again in part, MLS established single-entity. What it mitigates is the financial roller coaster ride some European clubs take season-to-season based on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League. That era comes to an end when enough of the bigger clubs find themselves on the outside, wondering how to make up the difference in revenue while maintaining their brand and global standing.

None of this speaks to what the game should be about in the minds of adults who should know better. Instead, it's what they want the game to be about, and that includes members of the media. That's why the idea of a breakaway super league is so troubling. It resets the familiar order for the benefit of the biggest clubs turned entertainment businesses. It also threatens to destabilize the current order and for all practical purposes close off the pyramid and the idea that any team, maybe even yours, can become like them.

There are enough people who have already asked why becoming like the super clubs is an ambition, much less an attainable goal for the rank and file clubs across Europe. In this era of professional soccer as business first, it's a reasonable question.

