Atlanta is the story in week 2

Friday's soccer news starts with the continuation of what happened when Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez subbed out in the 69th minute of their 2-0 win at Nashville. Martinez's torn ACL immediately reset the season for United, with the club now scrambling for answers as they attempt to mitigate the loss of one of the league's top scoring threats. There's no doubt that it will come from outside the club, with reports that Atlanta is shopping for forwards.

That's the obvious response to the most obvious of problems. Martinez scored 77 goals in 84 regular season games for Atlanta, a ridiculous rate to try and replace under pressure at the start of the season. There's little doubt that Atlanta's goal difference will suffer regardless of what they do, meaning what were wins last season turning into draws and losses in 2020. The difference between Atlanta's 2nd-place finish in 2019 and not making the playoffs was 14 points. With the extra playoff place this season, that's enough of a buffer for them to remain in contention.

Running the numbers in week 2 might seem silly, but this is as close to a disaster scenario as Atlanta could imagine. It helps that they don't have the strongest schedule to start 2020. They're home to FC Cincinnati and Sporting KC before playing at Chicago and at Cincinnati. With the exception of Sporting KC, Atlanta doesn't play last season's Eastern Conference champions NYCFC until June 17. Seattle waits until July 12 with the Chicharito-powered Galaxy the next game on the schedule on July 18. LAFC doesn't show up in Atlanta until August 16, the only time the two teams play this season.

Atlanta's recovery from the loss of Martinez may benefit from the relative weakness of the Eastern Conference and the peculiarities of the MLS schedule. It's not necessarily a safety net, but it's also not a run of games against potential contenders while they work out their scoring problem. That's the upside to a ridiculous situation for one of the favorites this season. So are the teams on the schedule now having to reset their strategies for containing Josef Martinez.

It's not just that things have changed for Atlanta, but also for their opponents. There's not the same excuse for underperforming against a team with an offense threat like Martinez. With those excuses gone, tighter games may open up. That could create opportunities for other Atlanta attackers to emerge, at least in the short term. The more footage of this version of United, the more opportunity there is for other teams to figure them out.

Right now, that's the game coach Frank de Boer and his staff have no choice but to play. Find as good an answer as they can for Martino's absence while trying to take advantage of the games in front of them. This is not like last season where de Boer's tactics pushed against the realities of MLS and the makeup of his squad. Instead, it's a coach with one full trip around the league and playoff experience trying to adjust.

Cincinnati wasn't likely to be much of a threat to Atlanta at home and that hasn't changed. Instead, it's Atlanta trying to show that they can manage a game over 90 minutes as they transition their offense. It's what makes Atlanta vs Cincinnati the biggest game in week 2.

Also in the soccer news, Duane Holmes wasn't in the squad for Derby County's 3-0 home loss to Manchester United in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. United went up in the 33rd minute, adding goals in the 41st and 70th.

"In the end it was a deserved win for Manchester United," Derby County manager Phillip Cocu said. "We played a good game, but we were not effective enough in front of goal. There were a few good saves by Sergio Romero and some situations where we didn't defend well enough. Against a top team with top-class players, they will find the net and they did."

MLSsoccer's Andrew Wiebe previews week 2 in MLS. FourFourTwo's Richard Jolly argues that there might not be a future for the ridiculous transfer fee.

Pro Soccer USA's Robert Jonas explains a complexity of San Jose's setup. Yahoo Sports' Doug McIntyre interviews New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Daniel Alvarado - Atlanta United