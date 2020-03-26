Cordeiro resigns as US Soccer Federation president

Carlos Cordeiro announced he was resigning as president of the US Soccer Federation in a message posted online Thursday night. Cordeiro and US Soccer were under intense pressure following the posting of litigation that portrayed the US Women's National Team players as inferior athletes to their male counterparts. The backlash to that legal strategy led Cordeiro to post an apology earlier in the week. With media members, athletes, and others pushing for Cordeiro's resignation, he officially left the role. Vice-president Cindy Cone takes over as US Soccer president.

"It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the President of US Soccer," he wrote. "My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation. After discussions with the Board of Directors, I have decided to step down, effective immediately."

Cordeiro wrote in his resignation letter that, "the arguments and language contained in this week's legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary Women's National Team players who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable."

In a statement on behalf of the WNT players, their spokesperson Molly Levinson said, "While it is gratifying that there has been such a deafening outcry against USSF's blatant misogyny, the sexist culture and policies overseen by Carlos Cordeiro have been approved for years by the board of directors of USSF. This institution must change and support and pay women players equally."

Photo by Robin Alam - ISIPhotos.com