Eintracht advances in the Europa League, goal for Novakovich

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with a rare Friday game in the Europa League. Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 88th minute for Eintracht's 2-2 draw at Red Bull Salzburg with Eintracht advancing 6-3 on aggregate. Red Bull scored in the 10th minute with Eintracht's Andrew Sliva equalizing on the night in the 30th. Red Bull scored in the 71st minute with Silva scoring again in the 83rd. Jesse Marsch's Salzburg exits after seeing several of their best players transfer to other clubs during the January window. Eintracht advances to play FC Basel in the round of 16.

"If you take the two games, we absolutely deserved to go through to the last 16," Eintracht coach Adi Hutter said. "The game turned out as expected and both sides went for it. We're doing a lot for European football with our performances. I know Basel very well from my three years in Switzerland, even though the team has changed quite a bit. It's a great club with good fans. We need two good days against them if we're to progress, and we'll be well-prepared."

In the Bundesliga, Alfredo Morales subbed on in the 74th minute for Fortuna Dusseldorf's 3-3 home draw with Hertha BSC. Fortuna took the early lead with goals from Kenan Karaman in the 6th and Erik Thommy in the 9th. It was 3-0 Fortuna when Karaman scored again a minute into first-half stoppage time. A 64th minute own-goal brought Hertha back into the game and it was 3-2 in the 66th. Hertha equalized from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Weston McKennie's Schalke lost 3-0 at Cologne. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 9th and 39th, Schalke gave up a 75th minute own-goal. John Brooks's Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Union Berlin. Trailing from goals in the 41st and 56th minute, Yannick Gerhardt scored for Wolfsburg in the 60th. Wout Weghorst equalized in the 81st. Terrence Boyd's Hallescher lost 1-0 at SG in the 3.Liga. The game's only goal came in the 75th minute.

Andriya Novakovich scored the game's only goal in Frosinone's 1-0 home win over Salernitana in Serie B. Novakovich's goal came in the 72nd minute. Sergino Dest's Ajax lost 2-0 at home to AZ in the Eredivisie. The goals came in the 4th and 74th minutes. Goal difference separates Ajax and AZ at the top of the table at 53 points and Ajax at +43 to AZ's +33.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 81st minute for Hammarby's 2-0 win at Brommapojkarna in the Svenska Cupen. Imad Khalili scored in the 2nd minute with Alexander Kacaniklic scoring in the 58th. Tyler Boyd's Besiktas subbed out in the 78th minute for Besiktas's 2-1 win at Alanyaspor in the Super Lig. Trailing from the 37th minute, Burak Yilmaz equalized in the 70th and converted an 87th minute penalty. Shaq Moore's Tenerife lost 1-0 at Real Oviedo in Spain's Segunda Division. An 88th minute penalty was the difference.

Tim Ream's Fulham shutout PNE 2-0 at home in the Championship. An own-goal put Fulham up in the 58th with Aboubakar Kamara scoring five minutes into stoppage time. Matt Miazga's Reading shutout Barnsley 2-0 at home. Yakou Meite scored in the 17th with George Puscas adding a goal in the 60th minute.

Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 2-2 at home with Birmingham City. Trailing from the 24th minute, Marc Pugh equalized for QPR in the 51st with Jordan Hugill scoring in the 55th. Birmingham City equalized in the 81st. Cameron Carter-Vickers's Luton Town drew 1-1 at home with Stoke City. Trailing from the 9th minute, James Collins converted a Luton Town penalty a minute into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch's Sunderland lost 1-0 at Coventry City in League One. Coventry scored in the 2nd minute. Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United drew 1-1 at home with MK Dons. Freddie Ladapo scored for Rotherham in the 10th minute with MK Dons equalizing in the 22nd. Olosunde subbed out a minute into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 1 - Bayer Leverkusen 1), Fabian Johnson (Gladbach 3 - Augsburg 2), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf 3 - Hertha BSC 3), Julian Green (Furth 2 - Stuttgart 0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 0 - Erzgebirge Aue 3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 2 - Bournemouth 2), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle 0 - Burnley 0), Duane Holmes (Derby County 3 - Sheffield Wednesday 1), Eric Lichaj (Hull City 0 - Leeds 4), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic 1 - West Brom 0), Matt Polster (Rangers 0 - Hearts 1, Scottish Cup), Timothy Weah (Lille 1 - Nantes 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 - Genk 1), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht 3 - Waasland-Beveren 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna 1 - Sturm Graz 1), Romain Gall (Malmo 2 - Karlskrona 1, Svenska Cupen), Danny Williams (Pafos 4 - Doxas 0), Ventura Alvarado (Necaxa 3 - Club America 0), Jose Torres (Puebla 1 - Tijuana 0), William Yarbrough (Leon 0 - Chivas 2)

