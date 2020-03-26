Liverpool loses in the Premier League

The soccer news starts with Liverpool finally losing a Premier League game. The unlikely conclusion to their 44-game undefeated streak came at Watford, with few predicting a 3-0 shutout. Ismaila Sarr scored in the 54th and 60th minutes with Troy Deeney making it 3-0 in the 72nd. Liverpool finished with a single shot on goal.

"I don't think you can break records because you want to break records," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "You break records because you are 100 percent focused on each step you have to do, whatever record it is – a marathon or whatever – and for that you have to perform. The boys performed and that's why we won the games, but tonight we were not good enough and that's not now a plus for me that I think in history, when they look back in 500 years and will say 'Liverpool nearly did it.' That's not my main concern, you cannot change that and it was always clear, sometime we would lose a game. We didn't wait for it, but it was clear it would happen – we didn't think about it, but we knew it would happen and tonight it happened.

Liverpool finally losing does nothing to the Premier League table. Their lead stands at 22 points with the inevitability that the title will eventually be theirs. Klopp may not be much for admitting that piece of obvious information, but it doesn't make it any less accurate. The pressure of an undefeated streak is real, no matter how much Liverpool played it down. They already lost the opening game of the Champions League group stage. In December, they fielded an understrength side in the League Cup with the predictable result. On February 18, it was going down 1-0 in their Champions League round of 16 series with Atletico Madrid. This isn't a team sweeping aside all opposition, but it is one very good at doing enough to not lose in the Premier League. Even a lopsided conclusion to their run doesn't necessarily unsettle Liverpool.

That's what Klopp has been working for over many weeks of playing down yet another result. His version of philosophy soccer may have seemed like a bit much at times, but he knows his team. This isn't about not losing at all. It's about winning the trophies the club deems important. Club World Cup over League Cup. Defending the Champions League title. Wrapping up the league conclusively by New Year's.

What happens with Liverpool now matters more in the Champions League than the Premier League. Any shakeup to their confidence can't show in Europe. There's no scenario where a quarterfinal exit is good enough. Klopp has been pointing to that all along by refusing to go ahead and crown his club Premier League champions. Klopp, his players, and the rest of us already know that they've done the work domestically. It's expectation management with the pressure increasing round-by-round in the Champions League knockout stage.

Liverpool's latest installment of Fortress Anfield in the Champions League will follow their FA Cup Fifth Round game at Chelsea and home against Bournemouth in the Premier League. That's plenty of time to reassert the style of play that could make being a goal down to Atletico Madrid close to irrelevant.

Also in the soccer news, the International Football Association Board deciding that it's time to allow for concussion substitutions. What seems like a common sense move will have to go through the expected trials prior to broader implementation. Step one is this summer's Olympics. How long it will take for concussion substitutions to become the norm throughout world soccer is an open question. FIFA moved quickly with the implementation of instant replay, but that's not necessarily an indication of a timeline.

FIFPro released a statement in support of the trials while calling for world soccer to more fully address the concussion issue. The world soccer players union called for a ten minute concussion assessment rather than the proposed three minutes.

