MLS remains offense first

Monday's soccer news starts with an old idea in American club soccer. If you're going to spend money, spend it on players that put the ball in the back of the net. At the very least, spend it on players that help to put the ball in the back of the net.

As that thinking goes, better to spend on an offensive player that doesn't work out than, you know, put significant money into recruiting defenders and goalkeepers. Free-flowing offenses beat locked down defenses from a promotional as well as competitive perspective. Even better if those free-flowing offenses are taking advantage of questionable defenses.

Some of that was on display in the most engaging game so far in this young MLS season. The LA Galaxy and Philadelphia traded goals in their 3-3 draw, and there should've been more. The crossbar got in the way. So did some questionable defending and goalkeeping. That last part is no surprise to anybody watching MLS. Giving the credit due to the handful of teams that fairly value the contribution of its defense, enough make do to turn it into a trend.

The thing about a tie is that it doesn't necessarily highlight what went wrong for both teams over 90 minutes. LAFC vs Philadelphia wasn't a replay of LAFC in the playoffs over the last two seasons where defense doesn't matter as much as keeping up their offensive pressure. Instead, it was a reminder of what happens when a team allows too much space with their own issues at the back. The stock answer for the best regular season team in the league didn't have to lock down against the likes of the Philadelphia Union. Already this season, they've shown they can't do it enough to get three points at home.

Whether or not that's a concern is an open question. There's another trope already in play this season. It's when an MLS coach responds to the standard opening question about his takeaways from a game by pointing to his own team's sloppiness. That can and does happen when the coach is talking about a game his team just won. It covers a lot of territory, promising something better regardless of the result. Since it's way too early to judge those results, it's no loss to any coach to lean on his process.

Except any process requires the personnel to push it from theory into game-by-game reality. That means having the defensive players in place in an attack-minded club or simply save a team that lacks the same offensive threats. Balance is at a premium in MLS due to economy. There's not the same pressure to spend on defense, full stop. Without it, too many clubs tend to make do. That may produce some free-flowing games on occasion and the plaudits that go with them, but it doesn't help the league improve. That may not be the goal, but it's the kind of comparisons people tend to make with what they see from MLS on a Sunday night and whatever else they're watching across the soccer schedule.

USMNT U-23 Olympic qualifying roster

GK: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; Alamo, Calif.), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif.)

DEF: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; Grapevine, Texas), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Montclair, N.J.), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; Bear, Del.), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/AUT; Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

MID: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United; Federal Way, Wash.), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Phoenix, Ariz.), Djordje Mihailović (Chicago Fire; Lemont, Ill.), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; Highland Village, Texas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; Bloomington, Minn.)

FOR: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; Bethesda, Md.), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; Plantation, Fla.), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg/GER; Lynwood, Calif.), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas/MEX; Park City, Utah)

Photo by Michael Janosz - ISIPhotos.com