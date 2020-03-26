MLS Week 1: Atlanta wins but loses Josef Martinez

Whatever was supposed to happen in Week 1 of the 2020 MLS regular season, Atlanta United losing one of their star players wasn't one of the expectations. Atlanta United beat Nashville SC 2-1 at Nissan Stadium but lost Josef Martinez to a torn ACL that will require surgery. How long Martinez will need to recover is the next question for Atlanta.

Ezequiel Barco put Atlanta up in the 9th minute with Walker Zimmerman equalizing and scoring Nashville's first MLS goal in the 28th. Emerson Hyndman scored for United in the 37th. Josef Martinez exited in the 69th minute. Atlanta defender Franco Escobar subbed out at halftime due to injury.

"In the end you know three points the first game," Atlanta coach Frank de Boer said. "Last year we lost the first game. It's a good start. It's the first step of 33 to go. We had to come from far you know with injuries we have right now who stayed in Atlanta come back very quickly because we need them because of injuries of Franco and Josef right now."

Week 1 started at Audi Field in DC with the playing surface showing wear from its XFL tenant. Colorado got a late goal in the 2-1 win. Russell Canouse scored for DC in the 60th with Kei Kamara equalizing for the Rapids in the 67th. Jonathan Lewis scored for Colorado two minutes into stoppage time.

"We couldn't dream about a better start," Lewis said. "We came in here, we had to fight and I know it wasn't a pretty game but we got the result."

Thierry Henry got his first win in his first game as coach of the Montreal Impact, beating New England 2-1 at Olympique Stadium. Teal Bunbury scored for the Revs in the 13th minute. Montreal's Romell Quioto equalized in the 37th with Maximiliano Urruti scoring in the 80th.

Houston and the LA Galaxy drew 1-1 at BBVA Stadium in Tab Ramos's first game in charge of the Dynamo and Chicharito Hernandez's debut for the Galaxy. Cristian Pavon put LA up in the 13th with Mauro Manotas equalizing in the 54th minute.

"I really felt that after the first 10 maybe 15 minutes that we really were the team on the field that had the ball and were going after the result," Ramos said. "So, I felt like at halftime all I needed to do was let them know that we were doing well and to make sure that we don't have the first 10 minutes of the second half like we started the game. I think the guys came in focused and in the second we picked up right where we left off at the end of the first half, so I was really happy with that."

San Jose came back to draw 2-2 with Toronto at Earthquakes Stadium. Alejandro Pozuelo converted a 40th minute Toronto penalty with Richie Laryea doubling the lead in the 51st. Andres Rios scored for San Jose in the 53rd with Oswaldo Alanis equalizing five minutes into stoppage time.

"It's difficult to start a season and do everything to perfection," San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said. "I think what's important is the path up until 95th minute, what the intentions were, in this case, myself as a coach and what we are looking for in the game. I saw the numbers, the statistics and we had control of the match. We controlled the match most of the time. Overcoming a 2-0 result in modern soccer is not easy. So maybe we're missing a couple of things, but I will take the team's performance."

FC Dallas shutout Philadelphia 2-0 at home. Zdenek Ondrasek put Dallas up in the 61st with Paxton Pomykal scoring a minute into stoppage time. Jesse Gonzalez made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Orlando City and Real Salt Lake finished scoreless at Exploria Stadium. Orlando finished with two shots on goal to Salt Lake's one.

Sporting KC beat Vancouver 3-1 at BC Place. Alan Pulido put Sporting up in the 17th with Jake Nerwinski equalizing in the 28th. Gadi Kinda put KC up for good in the 39th with Erik Hurtado scoring five minutes into stoppage time.

Columbus shutout NYCFC 1-0 at home. NYCFC played a man down from the 3rd minute with a red card to Maxime Chanot for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity. The Crew's Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 56th minute with Eloy Room making three saves to keep the clean sheet.

The Red Bulls beat Cincinnati 3-2 at home. Kyle Duncan scored for New York in the 16th minute with Kaku doubling the lead in the 27th. Florian Valot assisted on both goals. Allan Cruz pulled a goal back for Cincinnati in the 46th. Daniel Royer made it 3-1 Red Bulls in the 70th with Jorgen Locadia scoring for Cincinnati in the 83rd minute.

Jordan Morris made the difference for Seattle in their 2-1 home win over the Chicago Fire. Robert Beric put Chicago up on the road in the 46th minute. Morris subbed on at halftime, equalized in the 62nd, and scored Seattle's winner three minutes into stoppage time.

"I think overall it was a very exciting, very good game," Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. "From our side, there were a lot of positives. There were a lot of positives. It's the hard side of this game, obviously, to concede the losing goal in minute 92 or 93, but overall it was a very good performance from the team. There are a lot of positives to build on. But obviously we're very disappointed to have lost."

LAFC shutout Inter Miami 1-0 at home to mark the debut of the other MLS expansion team. Carlos Vela scored the game's only goal in the 44th minute. LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer recorded the shutout with seven saves in his first MLS game.

Week 1 ended in Portland with Minnesota United winning 3-1 on the road. Kevin Molino put United up in the 51st minute with Diego Valeri equalizing from the penalty spot in the 56th. Minnesota retook the lead through a 76th minute Luis Amarilla goal with Kevin Molino scoring in the 78th. Ethan Finlay assisted on the Amarilla and Molino goals.

Photo by Daniel Alvarado - Atlanta United