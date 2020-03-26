Reading out, Newcastle and Chelsea advance in FA Cup

The soccer news starts in the Fifth Round of the 2019-20 FA Cup. Matt Miazga's Reading lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield United in extra time. Trailing from the 2nd minute, Reading's George Puscas equalized from the penalty spot in the 43rd. Sheffield United scored their winner in the 105th minute.

"I thought we looked like we might win it in extra-time or at least take the tie to penalties," Reading manager Mark Bowen said. "But football has a habit of coming back and kicking you in the backside if you get too far ahead of yourself. And that's what it did tonight."

DeAndre Yedlin wasn't in the squad for Newcastle's 3-2 FA Cup win at West Brom. Miguel Almiron scored for Newcastle in the 33rd and a minute into first-half stoppage time. Valentino Lazaro made it 3-0 in the 47th. West Brom scored in the 74th and three minutes into stoppage time.

"I think first of all, the fans were unbelievable behind the goal tonight," Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow said. "You saw they'd packed the whole stand out and they didn't stop singing the whole game," he told nufc.co.uk. "It was amazing for us away from home knowing they were out-singing the home fans. Obviously the club's not done great in the past, but the manager came out in the press and set his sights out to get as far in the competition as we can. We've named strong sides, if you like, and for a club as big as Newcastle, why can't we go further?"

Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea's 2-0 home shutout of Liverpool. Willian scored in the 13th minute with Ross Barkley sealing the win in the 64th. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

"You have to defend really well to keep a clean sheet against them, and we did," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "We defended with everything, played well, and deserved to win the game. In the first two games against Liverpool we might have played some better football, and had more control of the ball, but today we had an extra spirit about us. We can compete with the big teams, but what wins or loses games is what you do in both boxes."

Weston McKennie's Schalke exited 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich, giving up a 40th minute goal. The referee cautioned McKennie in the 86th minute Alfredo Morales's Fortuna Dusseldorf exited the DFB Pokal on penalties at Saarbrucken in the quarterfinal round. The game finished 1-1 in regulation with Mathias Jorgensen equalizing for Fortuna in the 90th minute. Morales converted in the 9th round of penalties, but Fortuna lost in the 10th round. Morales saw yellow in the 116th minute.

"I have no words for this loss," Fortuna's Florian Kastemeier said. "It's just extremely disappointing. We couldn't do what we set out to do. We had too many easy and individual mistakes and made it too easy for Saarbrucken."

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 84th minute of Frosinone's 2-2 draw at Livorno in Serie B. Trailing from the 15th minute, Nicola Citro equalized in the 31st. Down a goal from the 50th, Federico Dionisi converted a 69th minute penalty. Novakovich picked up a yellow card in first-half stoppage time.

