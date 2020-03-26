The 2020 National Soccer Hall of Fame ballot

Thursday's soccer news starts with the National Soccer Hall of Fame voting for the class of 2020. SI.com's Brian Straus went through the 2020 ballot, pointing out something that is borderline ridiculous. Steve Cherundolo has yet to win election to the Hall of Fame. Add to that the lack of emphasis on players who starred in Major League Soccer, and it's the continuation of open questions about the Hall's voters. To borrow a line from another former USMNT player, Taylor Twellman who is now a Hall of Fame candidate himself, what are we doing? What are we doing?

Having to remind people why Steve Cherundolo played out a Hall of Fame career on the right side of the USMNT defense is ridiculous. If he isn't a Hall of Famer, there's a strong argument that no one from his generation of players merits induction. It's really that simple. Somehow, getting votes has been an issue since his first year of eligibility in 2017. Now, whatever plans the Hall may or may not have for figuring out how to elect players should carry his name.

Cherundolo is the clear example right now, but there have been others. That comes into clear focus with something Straus's article also points out. There are plenty of NASL players the Hall inducted. In 2003, they had an induction class just of NASL players putting eight of them into the Hall. In 25 years of Major League Soccer, no non-USMNT MLS player has yet to win induction. It's an annual event to see which MLS player falls off the ballot.

Raul Diaz Arce, Marco Etcheverry, Carlos Ruiz, Mauricio Cienfuegos, Carlos Valderrama, and without changes Jaime Moreno likely joining them on the list of the snubbed. It's not about arguing which players on that list deserve a spot in the Hall. It's that none of them get in.

At one point, the reason for not going all in on MLS candidates was timing. It was too early to judge an emerging league that could end up very different with a higher bar for success. That was ridiculous then and now. Players play in their era against other players. Electing any of them means comparing them with each other. Instead, the Hall kept its focus on American players and even then managed to leave notable figures out entirely. The only part of the ballot where this hasn't seemed to be a problem is the Builders category, where the American soccer establishment honors itself.

It's been a question worth asking for over a decade why MLS so strongly supports a Hall that overlooks the accomplishments of the league's players by not electing them. At some point, MLS deserves the same courtesy an earlier version of the Hall showed the NASL. Without that, it's only telling part of the story.

Also in the soccer news, the USL announced that it will continue to suspend play through May 10. To every USL Championship supporter across the country, we want to thank you for your patience and understanding during these extraordinary circumstances," the league's statement read. "As always, your safety, health and wellness are our top priority. We will continue to monitor ongoing events, receive guidance from local, state and national health authorities, and participate in a national task force comprised of other professional sports leagues and organizations from around the country. We also want to extend our support and best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by COVID-19. We look forward to being back in action again soon.

BBC Sports' Dan Roan explains how the Premier League could finish the 2019-20 season. ESPN's Mark Ogden reports that the Premier League and the lower English divisions will complete 2019-20. Inside World Football's David Owen with how the coronavirus is disrupting FIFA's plans. The Trinidad & Tobago Guardian's Walter Alibey and Andre Baptiste report that the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after FIFA took control of the association.

