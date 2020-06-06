The Premier League waits with the rest of us

Friday's soccer news starts with the open question about getting games back on the field. The Premier League met on Thursday to discuss their options, which is a polite way of saying "attempt to predict their future." Since we're all now well aware of what social isolation and flattening the curve mean, we're equally up on how difficult it is to know when those methods produce results.

"The FA, Premier League, EFL and women's professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19," their statement read. "We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so. We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition."

We all know the stakes, the graphs, and the scary reality we now inhabit. The expectation is that, eventually, life will return to some version of normal. Right now, that means working together to get there. Eventually. At some point. The NY Times' Tariq Panja reports on the European leagues attempting to restart sooner than later. Pushing for the importance of sports makes sense to anybody who has already gone through a lengthy to-do list and the perhaps unnecessary reminder as to why broadcasters spend so heavily on sports. At some point, what the games offer regain their importance and each postponement and outright cancellation just compounds what is happening.

That may be important to convince people that social isolation is a requirement. The lack of games and events on the schedule speaks to the need for inactive action, as bizarre as that sounds. What some of the European leagues are reportedly pushing for is games without crowds. That was already happening in the runup to postponing seasons, as off as it looks on television.

The Daily Mail's Martin Samuel argues that English soccer got it right by waiting, rejecting the calls to end the season proactively. The Independent's Miguel Delaney agrees with the Premier League's approach. The Guardian's David Conn compliments a surprising display of leadership in soccer.

"Also in the soccer news, Major League Soccer is now officially suspended until May 10. "In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations."

SI.com's Grant Wahl talks to RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch about what's happening with his club and the situation with the US Soccer Federation. Inside World Football's Paul Nicholson on the J.League expanding for next season through promotion without relegation.

