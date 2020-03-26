UEFA’s decision

Monday's soccer news starts with Europe waiting to see what UEFA has planned for the rest of the 2019-20 club season as well as this summer's EURO 2020 tournament. UEFA is meeting remotely with stakeholders on Tuesday to try to determine a strategy in uncertain times. The limited postponements through the end of the March international window now seem like a short-term answer that will need extending.

Reports have UEFA considering pushing EURO 2020 to next summer to give the domestic leagues and the European club competitions time to finish their seasons. Whether or not that creates enough of a window is the question, with experts now pointing to a longer period of social distancing to lessen the spread of the virus. That would mean playing behind closed doors or continuing to postpone games. Professional soccer players and team personnel in Europe contracting the virus adds further constraints to UEFA's planning. All of this downplays the economic impact for all involved across Europe.

For the European leagues, finishing the season by pushing games into the summer creates further issues. Player contracts normally end shortly after the conclusion of the season. European places along with promotion and relegation need a clear schedule for what the teams involved need to do to achieve or avoid those outcomes. Calls for the European seasons to end as they stand without a champion or promoting and relegating teams is another scenario reportedly under discussion.

The Independent's Tony Evans picks up some of these issues while considering what UEFA might decide to do. The NY Times' Rory Smith on the business implications facing European soccer. The Guardian's David Conn looks at what the Premier League might be considering. FourFourTwo's Mark White has some of the scenarios for concluding the current season. SI.com's Jonathan Wilson with what it took for the Premier League to suspend its season. The Telegraph's Sam Wallace on the economic impact across pro soccer.

There were games involving clubs with USMNT players over the weekend. Tyler Boyd's Besiktas drew 0-0 at Galatasaray. Galatasary put 4 of its 16 shots on goal with Besiktas going 2 for 3.

"Both teams went after the three points and battled hard for them throughout the 90 minutes," Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin said. "It was an aggressive but evenly played match whose result did not satisfy anyone. Second-half injuries to Gokhan and Boateng affected our game plan negatively."

Liga MX got another round of games in before suspending the league's schedule. Ventura Alvarado wasn't in the squad for Necaxa's 2-1 loss at Santos Laguna. Necaxa fell behind in the 12th minute, equalizing through an own-goal in the 17th. Santos went ahead for good in the 69th. Claudio Baeza saw red for Necaxa in the 87th minute.

Jose Torres missed Puebla's 1-0 win at San Luis. Angel Zaldivar scored in the 14th minute with Nicolas Vikonis making five saves to keep the clean sheet. A league down, Rubio Rubin subbed on in the 68th minute for Dorados in their 2-2 home draw with Tampico. Trailing from the 6th minute, Francisco Baez equalized for Dorados in the 30th with Ruben Figari scoring in the 60th. Tampico converted a 64th minute penalty to split the points.

