Does European soccer need a unified response?

Wednesday's soccer news starts with UEFA's timeline for leagues deciding whether or not to continue the 2019-20 season. As with every timeline in the era of the coronavirus, UEFA's May 25 deadline is subject to change. Still, there has to be a date where getting the games in is no longer feasible. The governments in the Netherlands and France decided that for their domestic leagues, banning the sport until September under any circumstances.

The Eredivisie and Ligue 1 responded by ending their seasons. How they did that is part of UEFA's problem. The Eredivisie voided the season, only using the table to determine its European places. Ligue 1 is already on record as not doing that, instead keeping the direct promotion and relegation while determining if they're going to use the table as it stood or points per game. Belgium and Scotland's lower divisions kept the table as it stood when those leagues suspended their seasons.

UEFA may already be regretting not getting a consensus from their leagues on how to end seasons. The Eredivisie method seems unnecessarily harsh. Should Ligue 1 decide on points per game, it adds another option. That's not necessarily a benefit to the rest of Europe where other leagues may end up in the same position.

It's not necessarily surprising that UEFA opted against outlining strict guidelines. From the outset, it became clear that UEFA felt the only thing directly in its control was qualifying for Europe. End your season early, and you might not get spots in the 2020-21 Champions League. That didn't slow down Belgium, rightly assuming that UEFA would soften its hard stance. No other European topflight followed Belgium's lead in ending their season before government intervention. Instead, the Bundesliga returned to training with the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga also looking for ways to safely finish their seasons.

That also hasn't been straightforward. Closed door games seem obvious. The Premier League is also talking about neutral sites where there is better control. That options is also in play in the major North American sports, with the National Hockey League discussing a finish to its season in four locations playing multiple games a day. Major League Baseball has also reportedly using Arizona spring training sites where they would have tight control over the situation.

What should be the difference for European soccer is its governing body. Instead, UEFA is now waiting on its domestic leagues while also coming up with its own scenarios to finish the Champions League. It's an odd form of leadership in strange times.

The Guardian's Ed Aarons on UEFA considering neutral sites to complete the 2019-20 Champions League. AFP with the situation for Serie A resuming its season. The NY Times' James Wagner and Ken Belson interview Dr Anthony Fauci about how North American sports could potentially resume. The Liverpool Echo's Mark Wakefield explains the potential divide between the Premier League and its clubs. The Mirror's James Whaling takes issue with the Premier League. The Independent's Miguel Delaney reports on FIFA's plans for international soccer later this year.

Logo courtesy of UEFA