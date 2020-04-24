FIFA provides financial support to federations

Friday's soccer news starts with FIFA immediately paying its member federations their operating funds for 2019 and 2020. The total for the 211 federations is $150m. Each federation will receive at least $500k. That allocation normally depends on satisfying FIFA guidelines.

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a press statement. "This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress. This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan."

Depending on the report, FIFA has upwards of $2b dollars in reserve. In a statement earlier this month, Infantino made the organization's position on how to use that money clear. "But our reserves are not FIFA's money," he said. "It is football's money. So when football is in need, we must think what we can do to help… It is our responsibility and our duty."

FIFA told the Associated Press earlier this week that it still intends to invest a significant amount into women's soccer, earmarking $1 billion dollars over four years. "We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis," FIFA said in a statement.

The issue for federations around the world is a lack of games. It's not just the revenue that generates. It's also the inability to satisfy broadcast and sponsorship deals based on the schedule. With no clear timeline for when games will return and pressure from leagues on holding international windows this Fall, the federations are in a difficult position.

Also in the soccer news, the Premier League named a new chairman. Gary Hoffman takes the position previously held by Richard Scudamore, who retired in 2018. Hoffman is the chairman of Monzo Bank and the former chair of the Football Foundation and former vice-chairman of Coventry City.

Gary was the outstanding candidate in an extensive and highly competitive search process, and we believe he will form a strong partnership with our Chief Executive Richard Masters, helping to guide the league while promoting new ideas and strategies," Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said. "Gary has proved over decades, as an executive and a board leader, that he has the character to steer world-renowned organizations through both good times and crisis situations. At a vital moment in our history, Gary’s knowledge and skills are sure to help us through this very difficult period.

