FIFA sets its priorities

Friday's soccer news starts with FIFA president Gianni Infantino announcing the organization's three immediate priorities. "In order of priority, that health comes first, that FIFA is ready to pro-actively help football through these exceptional circumstances, and that an ongoing consultation process is taking place to consider the future evolution of the sport." The first is obvious. The second slots soccer in with every other sport. The third is about money.

"The FIFA President stated that a consultation process is already underway to assess the financial impact across football in order to prepare the right response based around a fund with an independent governance structure. "You have to know that we will be there and we will find solutions together," he said. "You will never be alone… (and) the world will know where the money goes and, equally important, why the money goes there."

Meanwhile, the financial discussions with Premier League clubs and its players over whether or not cutting salaries is a reasonable response is now happening in Italy. According to reports, Serie A players are now wondering why ultra-rich club owners think that they should be shouldering the financial burden. As in England, the doom scenarios have teams going under because they haven't been able to stage games according to the schedule. Over all of this hangs the unwillingness of broadcasters to pay for rights to games not being played.

If this is now soccer's new normal, there isn't a cogent response. The Bundesliga may be rushing a restart. The rest of the 2019-20 season may not be able to take place in circumstances that are good for the participants, much less the game. Still, barely a day goes by without some plan, indications of a plan, or an artificial deadline unlikely to hold. The idea that things won't return to normal on a schedule continues to seem like its new, even as global industries and local businesses deal with the exact same thing.

The end of Infantino's statement struck the expected aspirational tone. “I am convinced football will play a key role to bring people back together when it’s safe to play again and be with our friends and families in large groups,” he concluded. “Let’s prepare for that moment…FIFA is with you in these difficult times, and together, we will win!”

Again, this is no different than the rest of world sports and the larger entertainment industry as a whole. All want a return to normal that includes the importance of their business. None have any clear idea of when that might happen or how long before social norms may change. There's an old saying borrowed from touring rock bands that ultimately, the situation is the boss. That should resonate across pro sports right now.

SI.com's Jonathan Wilson looks at the Bundesliga's plan for restarting its season. The Guardian's Paul McInnes reports on the Premier League planning on paying prize money based on the current table. MLSsoccer's Tom Bogert talks to Sporting KC's Matt Besler about attending the club's first game as a nine-year-old in 1996.

Washington born @JmoSmooth13 is unstoppable on the pitch for @SoundersFC. But as a type 1 diabetic, he and many other Washingtonians are at high risk from COVID-19.



For them: Stay home. Stay healthy.#WeGotThisWA pic.twitter.com/p8fViMP0hH — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 10, 2020

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Brad Smith - ISIPhotos.com