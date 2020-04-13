ICC cancels 2020 tournament

Monday's soccer news starts with the International Champions Cup becoming the latest soccer event to exit the 2020 summer schedule. The organizers of the ICC announced on Saturday that its regular summer tour was off due to the pandemic. With European clubs likely to need the summer if they can finish their domestic seasons, the likelihood of availability for summer touring seemed low. In a statement, Relevant Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillman pointed to that "lack of clarity."

Prior to the global coronavirus outbreak, reports had the International Champions Cup organizers in discussions with UEFA to formalize the tournament as a modified summer version of the Champions League. How far along those discussions got as well as format and timeline questions were part of broader discussions about the future of European club soccer. Where those discussions stand as UEFA pushes to complete the 2019-20 Champions League is an open question.

The future of the European club game remains unclear, with elite teams pushing for multi-season Champions League places and UEFA looking to appease its stakeholders. The third European tournament, the Europa Conference league, is set to start in the 2021-22 season with further alterations to the Champions League and Europa Leagues also expected. Amid all of this is the same old issues with the potential for a breakaway super league. That has loomed over UEFA and European soccer for close to 30 years at this point, picking up momentum with the Premier League breakaway and the transition from European Cup to Champions League in the early 1990s.

UEFA is timing all of its club discussions with the next broadcast deal for the Champions League, not just the second most lucrative tournament to the World Cup but one that happens every season. What any broadcast deal looks like in the wake of the pandemic is an open question, but the expectation is that the Champions League remains the most valuable piece in global club soccer. With FIFA already postponing next summer's revamped Club World Cup to make space for the rescheduled EURO 2020 and Copa America competitions, the only potential challenger to the Champions League remains in theory.

Arguing that FIFA's expanded summer Club World Cup may end up anywhere near the same level of importance as the Champions League would take some convincing. The tournament needs to shake off its reputation after years of the annual December version and needs full buy-in from the biggest clubs in world soccer. That's not even close to a given, with fixture congestion through multiple tournaments a problem across the board for club and country.

Where the International Champions Cup fits into this is part of that broader equation. It's an established friendly tournament capable of producing big crowds for the biggest matchups in the game. That has to count when UEFA is considering its future. For the clubs, the loss of this summer's touring schedule is another financial issue in play. What the International Champions Cup offers is a streamlined way to take advantage of a willing market for friendlies. It's certainly worth wondering what that would look like with games that count.

Logo courtesy of the ICC