Moving from three to five substitutes

Monday's soccer news starts with FIFA floating an idea to help soccer's return. With compacted schedules for leagues trying to get the games in, FIFA is reportedly considering allowing five substitutes instead of three. The idea is that this would help solve the fatigue problem with clubs playing games multiple times a week. Since player fatigue and overuse was already a growing concern voiced loudly by the world players union FIFPro, it's not a reach to see this as more than a temporary alteration to the rules.

"One concern in this regard is that the higher-than-normal frequency of matches may increase the risk of potential injuries due to a resulting player overload," FIFA said in a statement. "Each team would now be given the possibility to use up to five substitutions during the match, with the possibility of an additional substitution remaining during extra time, where relevant."

With nothing official and no leagues resuming their season, it's easy enough to add this to the list of concepts that may or may not happen. Still, if FIFA does choose to act on substitutes it raises some interesting scenarios moving forward with the 2019-20 seasons. Player fatigue and greater risk of injury is paramount, full stop. The idea that any league can backload games over a few weeks to finish this season, then take a short break and start the 2020-21 season tends to overlook the players. Allowing two more subs isn't a fix to that problem, but it is an admission that it is a problem. Considering how many games governing bodies and the clubs themselves add to the schedule, that's no small thing.

Then there's the tactics of having two more subs. The biggest problem with those lucrative preseason friendlies is watching a coach sub off the entire team at halftime. Soccer is about continuity. The clock doesn't stop. Wholesale changes only happen in friendlies. When that got to be a bit much at international level, FIFA instituted the six subs rule. That still disrupts the flow of the game. Too many national team coaches deciding they have to use all of their subs even when there's no good reason tactical or otherwise. How that would work with five subs in a competitive game is an open question. It certainly changes the tactical scope well into the current seasons.

FIFA and the IFAB that ultimately sets the laws of the game are conservative for a reason. The end of the backpass and the tackle from behind changed the game. One addressed what had become a stalling tactic and the other player safety. Both also revitalized tactics, opening the game up and changing the roles of players all over the field. Two extra substitutions could do the same and in an abbreviated timeframe.

What that might mean for the 2019-20 seasons is the question. These are still the same squads. There's little chance that moving in two more players over 90 minutes will make good teams worse or bad teams better. What it should do is change the scope of those teams, allowing players to put in shifts rather than expecting to go the full 90. That's a different style of play, with coaches getting more of an opportunity to position their players based on condition rather than the necessity of keeping them in the lineup.

Managing the risk of injury is part of the job for coaches at every level. Five substitutes changes the scope of that style of resource management. How quickly coaches adjust will be an advantage that could turn a point into three.

Also in the soccer news, the Eredivisie did more than bring its season to an end. The Netherlands decided to not count the 2019-20 season at all, naming no champion and not relegating or promoting any clubs. The Eredivisie is using the table as it stood to determine the European places for 2020-21.

Staff in #COVID19 units at Hershey Medical Center will receive a generous food donation thanks to @ChelseaFC soccer star and #Hershey native @cpulisic_10 and @ChipotleTweets. They will provide burritos next 4 Saturdays as a thanks to our #healthcareheroes. #HeroesLookLikeTHIS pic.twitter.com/Tr32Ap8K6W — Penn State Hershey (@PennStHershey) April 25, 2020

Logo courtesy of FIFA