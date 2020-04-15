Scotland’s attempt to end early

Wednesday's soccer news starts with the Scottish leagues trying to call time on their 2019-20 seasons. Standing in their way is the need for eight of their 10 Championship clubs to vote in favor. The Premier League and League One already cast enough votes to end the season as it stands. Seven of the Championship clubs voted in favor, with either two or three against depending on who you ask.

As ridiculous as this sounds, either Dundee didn't vote, asked that their no vote not count after being informed of a technical difficulty, or voted no outright. In a statement, Dundee referred to the process as "fraught with anxiety, vitriol, conspiracy theory, and of course a far ranging amount of media conjecture and commentary." They also tried to explain what happened with their vote.

"Because of the situation detailed above, it was our intention (as the world has seen through the disappointing and regrettable actions of two championship clubs) to vote 'no' on the proposed resolution. Despite being electronically submitted, for whatever reason, our vote did not reach the centre (SPFL.) We were not aware of that, however, until the SPFL published the 'results' of an incomplete vote and it was shown that Dundee FC's vote was not received. This raised an immediate red flag for us; not only was our vote missing, but we discovered that at least two Premiership clubs had modified their position from the understanding we had the day prior. It was then that we decided to put our foot on the ball and pause. We conveyed that decision to the centre and ceased taking calls on the subject. We needed time to develop a clearer DFC view on the situation."

Sifting through what may have happened, it would seem that Dundee never expected to be in this situation. They're currently holding a line primarily on behalf of the clubs facing relegation under this proposal, but not part of the group of no voters they expected. If that's what happened, it's understandable that Dundee is rightly angry to end up" in a position to receive criticism and undue torment." The issue now is resolution.

One vote separates Scotland's leagues from calling 2019-20 done and moving onto 2020-21. That's the simple way of looking at what is happening there. The far more complicated way is a call in Dundee's statement for revamping the league structure. "We need to agree a set of goals that will be the basis of reconstruction which takes into account current and future wants and needs of media; member clubs' financial benefits; and sporting integrity as a basis. It is our belief that after speaking to numerous clubs that the appetite for reconstruction is there and the intention is to set up an immediate and focused working group to take on this task. The centre will have to accept and support the will of the members."

Added to that is UEFA's position that no domestic leagues should take the initiative to end their seasons without broader agreement. In other words, European soccer's governing body would prefer a Europe-wide answer rather than domestic leagues taking an ad hoc approach. That's a reasonable position, especially with what is or isn't happening in Scotland. Dundee is right that there needs to be clear leadership and serious consideration of what happens next. The issue is what organization should take that leadership role in a set of circumstances that are bigger than any league or country.

Logo courtesy of the Scottish Premier League