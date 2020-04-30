The Premier League reportedly sets a date

Thursday's soccer news starts with a familiar topic with the Premier League holding a Friday meeting to try to figure out if they can resume the 2019-20 season. It's the same scenario, with no clear pathway to returning to enough of a normal where closed door games make sense. Short of government decree banning games even without fans, the Premier League and the rest of Europe's major leagues are still looking for ways to complete their seasons.

The lack of a clear checklist for determining if and when this makes sense is only part of the problem. Europe's major leagues have to consider the health of participants across the board, not just the players. They also need to weigh the broader impact of staging games with the need for testing, potential isolation of players and staff, and the overall situation of resuming in drastically different circumstances.

What the Premier League now has is a date. The Telegraph's Sam Wallace has the Premier League targeting a June 8 restart. The Mirror's Neil McLeman relays Premier League guidelines for holding practice sessions. These are the necessary steps to get the games back, even if it feels like a reach right now.

What all of professional sports face is an attempt to predict the future. Some may be more hesitant than others, but it's the same situation that led to Belgium and Scotland's lower divisions already opting to cancel. While the integrity of the season is certainly in play, so is satisfying broadcast and sponsorship deals that require games on the field. It's not lost on anybody in sports business that those games will be categorically different than the norm played out on a compacted schedule without fans.

DW has a fan survey not showing wide support for the Bundesliga's return. Specifically, it's the idea that closed door games should happen at all. As the article points out, that's the British-English version of a better term in German, ghost games. There's no American English equivalent due to the rarity of playing a pro sport without a crowd. It's never happened in Major League Soccer.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Jonathan Johnson reports that Ligue 1 is using points per game to set the final table with PSG champions and Amiens and Toulouse relegated. There are already reports that should UEFA push ahead with completing the Champions League season, PSG and Lyon could play their remaining games outside of France. That seems like an odd time to circumvent a government decree, but this is a strange situation across the board. UEFA's attempt to get the current Champions League done by the end of August still requires figuring out what to do with the summer qualifiers for next season's Champions League.

Getting to next season may be the clearest way to look at the current situation. Europe's domestic leagues join the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League in trying to figure out how much runway they really have left. Each day that passes complicates their issues and raises the likelihood that common sense will work against any plan to play. That may not be what some fans want to hear. It's certainly not what those with an economic stake want to happen. None of that may matter in the wait to return to some version of normal.

Also in the soccer news, The NY Times' Tariq Panja on the Premier League's situation with Saudi Arabia with that country's investment fund now trying to buy Newcastle United. The Athletic's Matt Pentz talks to multiple players and personnel about the USMNT vs Algeria game at the 2010 World Cup.

Photo by Nigel French - PA Wire via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com