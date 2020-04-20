The Premier League’s perspective

Monday's soccer news starts with more of the same across soccer and professional sports in general. Trying to find a way to get games on the field means navigating a pandemic that hasn't ebbed quite enough to reasonably allow that to happen. Professional sports is far from the only business looking for a way back and as soon as possible, but it tends to get the coverage considering its appeal and how it plays out in front of large audiences gathering in-person. The Premier League is taking the lead in finding a way back because it's the most lucrative of Europe's major leagues and arguably the most contentious.

It didn't take long after the suspension of the schedule for Premier League fans and some personnel to ask what happens if the rest of the season ends up canceled. For some, it's an obvious answer. It voids the entirety of the season, taking away a likely Liverpool title and saving three Premier League clubs from the indignity of relegation. The knock-on effect down the leagues would be the same. Unfortunately for that view of the world, not enough people seem to share it. Instead, it's the Belgian and Scottish examples of accepting the league tables as they stand. That presents its own issues, but it's a sporting answer to a sporting problem.

While no teams thought the season would end in March, things happen. The basic idea of force majeure is a legal standard, but there's also a common sense version. At some point, it will make no common sense to try to squeeze in the remainder of the 2019-20 season even if the situation allows for some sort of last grasp scenario. It's worth the reminder that no team entered the season expecting that, either.

If the Premier League and other leagues in Europe share the bigger concern of broadcast deals, it might be worth reconsidering their special place in the world. Pro sports isn't the only industry in trouble. The lack of games impacts broadcasters, sponsors, and everyone else spending money on the sport. They're part of a long list of businesses facing dire economic issues. It's a list that includes virtually every industry on the planet at a time when being cash rich takes on an unreasonable importance.

Soccer in general may be suffering from a perspective problem right now. In that regard, unity statements from governing bodies and additional encouragement to do the obvious might not be helpful. The sports will wait because they have no choice alongside the rest of us. When that changes, it should be due to the situation changing for everybody.

The Guardian's Paul Wilson looks at the situation for the Premier League trying not to call an end to the season. The NY Times' Joe Drape, Ken Belson, and Billy Witz on the bigger economic picture for pro sports and the pressure to play games. The Irish Times' Ken Early on the issues with the proposed takeover of Newcastle United. The Telegraph's Sam Wallace reports on Arsenal and Chelsea players wanting more of a reason for pay cuts. The Daily Mail's Oliver Holt has Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt describing the economic situation for some lower division English clubs.

ESPN's Tom Marshall has Atlas owner Alejandro Irarragorri wanting to apply the MLS model to Liga MX with an eventual merger in mind. The Chicago Sun-Times' Brian Sandalow talks to Chicago Fire and USMNT player Jonathan Bornstein. SB Nation's Patrick McCraney interviews DaMarcus Beasley about playing for the USMNT and the Fire on the same day.

