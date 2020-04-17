The pressure to finish the European seasons

Friday's soccer news starts with an open letter from English Football League chair Rick Parry where England's lower divisions try to find a way forward. As always, this requires some level of predicting the near future where leagues can restart the suspended seasons and complete them before needing to start next season.

"With or without spectators, delivering a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season remains our goal to ensure the integrity of our competitions," Parry wrote. "This, of course, means that a number of factors – including when, where and within what timeframe fixtures will be played – must be given careful consideration in line with Government advice. Similar factors must also be taken into account when agreeing an approach towards player training and testing, not least the appropriate level of medical resource and creation of an effective and efficient medical matchday protocol."

Parry's leagues are not alone in trying to figure out a way to make the 2019-20 season count. Belgium was the first out of the gate with an obvious and problematic answer. Officially end the suspended seasons as they stand, with Scotland's lower divisions eventually following Belgium's lead. The problem with that is what Parry pointed to in his letter. It's the integrity of the competitions, or to put it another way the fairness. Leagues start with the expectation of seeing the schedule through. The table remains subject to change until it's mathematically impossible to change or that schedule finishes.

What leagues around Europe now face is the scenario where they can't realistically complete their schedules. That's why we see attempts to start as soon as possible in the Bundesliga and daily updates about potential restart dates in other leagues. With that, the fairness question still looms. It's a safe expectation at the start of the season that every team in Europe expected to complete their seasons as scheduled in front of fans without confronting the disruptive impact of a global pandemic. When that was no longer possible, every league in Europe changed.

Insisting that the schedule can resume without crowds on a compacted summer schedule after a lengthy layoff alters the scope of the competition. There's certainly the argument that it's the same for every club so that makes it fair, but that might be a tough sell should the games resume. If the league doesn't look like the league, that's a new issue in a situation full of them.

There's no need for any additional attempts at predicting the immediate future. However, there's the potential that if the European leagues get what they want and complete the schedule, it may not be satisfying or convincing. That needs to be part of the discussion as leagues around Europe grow increasingly desperate to finish the 2019-20 season.

SI.com's Jonathan Wilson sifts through what happened with the Scottish Professional Football League vote to end the lower division seasons. BBC Sport on how much money the lower division Scottish clubs got after ending the season. The Independent's Melissa Reddy explains what Manchester United can take from other major clubs in designing its analytics department. American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta talks to San Diego Loyal coach Landon Donovan.

