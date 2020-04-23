UEFA announces criteria for next season’s Champions League

Thursday's soccer news starts with UEFA announcing how it plans to determine eligibility for the 2020-21 Champions League and Europa League. With the potential for more domestic leagues ending their suspended season, UEFA walked back not allowing clubs from those leagues into European competition. The Eredivisie is the latest league to end its season based on the Dutch government not allowing soccer games until September 1.

UEFA is still pushing domestic leagues across Europe to resume their seasons, with qualifying based on "sporting merit." Calling that the "ideal scenario," that would most likely mean a compacted schedule played behind closed doors. That's what the Bundesliga plans on doing as they push for a May 9 restart. The Premier League is reportedly targeting a June restart. Serie A suspended its season earlier than the rest of the major European leagues and has confirmed their intention to restart the season with the unanimous support of its clubs "if the government allows it to take place."

UEFA outlines two reasons for ending a domestic league season. The first is the Netherlands scenario, where the government prohibits playing games even behind closed doors. The second is "insurmountable economic problems which make finishing the season impossible because it would put at risk the long-term financial stability of the domestic competition and/or clubs."

Should either of those reasons come into play, UEFA is calling on those leagues to use "sporting merit" to select its European participants. In other words, the table with UEFA still in the position to question a domestic league's proposed participants. If a league ends its season for any other reason, UEFA can refuse entry to its clubs. That includes "a public perception of unfairness in the qualification of the club."

Considering the situation European club soccer is in, that's about as straightforward a solution as anyone should expect. The entirety of the sport recognizes that every club entered the season assuming it would play the full schedule. We're past the point of anything resembling normality when it comes to getting the games in. No team expected this kind of ending, whether or not the rest of the schedule happens. The restart scenarios may very well test a reasonable definition of "sporting merit" simply because it's an abnormal way to play the games.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney talks to supporters about the proposed Newcastle United takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. CNN on the political aspect of the deal. The Guardian's Louise Taylor reports on the British government not planning on involving itself. Forbes' David Dawkins explains the Premier League's issues including the broadcast rights in the Middle East.

US Soccer's Michael Lewis profiles USMNT alum Jon O'Brien, considered one of the most talented players ever to wear the shirt. MLSsoccer's Tom Bogert talks to DC United and USMNT player Paul Arriola. The Athletic plays fantasy league building in a world where MLS never launched.

Main points from today's DFL general meeting:



- No specific date given for possible restart of the Bundesliga season. Decision is in the hands of the politicians.



- Bankruptcy in the top-two leagues has been averted, for now, thanks to agreement with media partners. pic.twitter.com/Al4imXTETv — DW Sports (@dw_sports) April 23, 2020

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of UEFA