Eintracht wins at Wolfsburg, Fortuna’s streak ends at Bayern

The roundup of USMNT players in the Bundesliga starts with Timmy Chandler's Eintracht winning 2-1 at John Brooks's Wolfsburg. Andre Silva put Eintracht up from the penalty spot in the 27th minute with Kevin Mbabu equalizing in the 58th. Daichi Kamada scored for Eintracht in the 85th minute. Eintracht's Lucas Torro saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

"This win has lifted a big weight off my shoulders," Chandler said. "It was very important. The manner of victory was crucial. We played as a team, fought for every inch together, worked very hard without the ball and scored the goals at the right time. I’m proud of the lads. We need to keep working hard to pick up points again on Wednesday. We’re up against a technically strong side in Bremen. We’ll need to be compact again and make the most of the chances we get."

Alfredo Morales subbed out in the 57th minute of Dusseldorf's 5-0 loss at Bayern Munich, ending their six-game undefeated run. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 15th minute with Bayern up 3-0 at the half. Former MLS player Alphonso Davies scored Bayern's fifth goal in the 52nd minute. Fortuna goalkeeper Zack Steffen is injured.

"In the first-half, we came up with a few options that we should have used," Fortuna coach Uwe Rosler said. "Unfortunately, we didn't succeed. In the end, the two goals after the break decided the game. For me, it is disappointing that we broke the good impression of the past few months a bit."

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 70th minute of Werder Bremen's 1-0 win at Schalke. McKennie subbed out in the 55th, picking up a yellow card in the 44th minute. Leonardo Bittencourt scored the game's only goal in the 32nd minute.

Today was a game of two halves," Schalke coach David Wagner said. "We chose to play defensively in the first-half in order to not concede as many goals as we have been recently. We wanted to restore some solidity and confidence, so that we could come out and play the way we want to after the break – which we did. We have had problems going forward in recent weeks. The second-half was better. I don’t want to say that it was good, but it was better than the first-half. At the end of the day, we’ve lost again and their goal came from another individual error. We’re not taking enough of our chances to be successful at the moment. We didn’t have that many opportunities, but we had better chances and more than them.

Fabian Johnson wasn't available for Gladbach's 4-1 home win over Union Berlin. Florian Neuhaus opened the scoring for Gladbach in the 17th minute with Marcus Thuram making it 2-0 in the 41st. Union Berlin pulled a goal back in the 50th with Thuram scoring again in the 59th minute. Alassane Plea finished off the goals in the 81st minute.

A league down, Julian Green subbed out for Marvin Stefaniak in the 84th minute of Furth's 1-1 draw at Darmstadt. Trailing from the 56th minute, Stefaniak equalized in the 87th. Bobby Wood wasn't in the squad for Hamburg's 3-2 home tin over Wehen Wiesbaden. Trailing from the 12th minute, David Kinsombi equalized for Hamberg in the 14th. Joel Pohjanpalo gave Hamburg the lead in the 27th with When Wiesbaden equalizing from the penalty spot in the 57th minute. Kinsombi scored again for Hamburg in the 76th minute.

In the 3.Liga Terrence Boyd subbed on at halftime for Hallescher's 4-2 loss at Preussen Munster. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 4th, 12th, and 31st minutes, Florian Hansch pulled a goal back for Hallescher in the 64th. Preussen Munster scored again in the 76th with Marcel Hilssner scoring for Hallescher three minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Danish SuperLiga, Jonathan Amon wasn't in the squad for Nordsjaelland's 2-0 win at Silkeborg. Magnus Andersen scored in the 20th minute with Kamal Deen Sulemana doubling the lead in the 39th.

