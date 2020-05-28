Goal for McKennie in Schalke loss

Thursday's soccer news starts with the Bundesliga. Weston McKennie opened the scoring in Schalke's 2-1 loss at Fortuna Dusseldorf with a 53rd minute goal. Rouwen Hennings equalized for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 63rd with Kenan Karaman scoring in the 68th. Alfredo Morales subbed on in the 81st minute. Zack Steffen is recovering from injury.

"It’s really frustrating to have lost again," McKennie said. "Especially because both goals came from set pieces. We can’t let our heads drop now. On Saturday we go again against Bremen. We need to stick together and bring a positive feeling to the pitch."

For Fortuna, the result keeps their winning streak alive as they try to avoid the relegation places. Fortuna is in 16th, the relegation playoff spot, five points ahead of Werder Bremen and a point behind 15th-place Mainz. They play league leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday.

"It was great how much energy we released on the field and on the bench," Fortuna coach Uwe Rosler said. "We have to do it again. Of course we need some luck, but we want to annoy Bayern with our way of playing football. To do that, we need a lot of energy and we'll have to run a lot."

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig drew 2-2 at home with Hertha BSC. Trailing from the 9th minute, Lukas Klostermann equalized for Leipzig in the 24th. Leipzig went a man down in the 63rd with a red card to Marcel Halstenberg. Patrik Schick made it 2-1 Leipzig in the 68th. Hertha equalized from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

"I'm really not happy," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "We gifted a point to a team that didn't really play that well, and dropped two points ourselves. We started poorly, but then did quite well. But we conceded a goal from a set-piece, which we failed to defend. But we went on to create some good chances and took the lead with 10 men. So what we got in the end is too little."

SI.com's Avi Creditor on broadcasters adding crowd noise to Bundesliga games. The Ringer's Ryan Hunn with Borussia Dortmund's missed opportunity against Bayern Munich.

Also in the soccer news, England's Premier League unanimously agreed to restart the season on June 17. Clubs began full contact training on Wednesday.

The Telegraph's staff reports on the broadcast money aspect of restarting the Premier League. Marca's Daniel Dominguez looks at La Liga's potential restart plan. Inside World Football's Samindra Kunti lists the complaints filed by clubs in Belgium over how the season ended. BBC Sport updates the situation with revamping Scottish pro soccer.

