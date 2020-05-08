IFAB approves temporary use of five substitutes

Friday's soccer news starts with the International Football Association Board, soccer's rule-making body, officially allowing leagues to use five substitutes on a temporary basis. The rule adjustment is in response to concerns over fixture congestion and player fatigue as leagues attempt to resume their seasons.

"For competitions which have either started or are intended to start, but are scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2020, the IFAB has approved FIFA's proposal to introduce a temporary amendment to Law 3 – The Players, which will allow for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team," the statement reads. "However, to avoid disruption to the game, each team will only have three opportunities to make substitutions; substitutions may also be made at half-time.The temporary amendment comes into force with immediate effect, and has been made as matches may be played in a condensed period in different weather conditions, both of which could have impacts on player welfare. The decision on whether to apply this temporary amendment will remain at the discretion of each individual competition organizer, while The IFAB and FIFA will determine at a later stage whether this temporary amendment would need to be extended further (e.g. for competitions due to be completed in 2021)."

Some within the sport were already calling for more substitutions prior to the pandemic to help relieve the strain on players. That's a result of the pace of the modern game and obligations for club and country. Elite players appear in more games for club and country that count than ever before in places like Europe due to revamps of the Champions League and the addition of the Nations League. Organizers adding games and the demands of tours create a situation where some players get limited time off. World soccer hasn't addressed that. Instead, the trend for adding more games continues.

FIFA has pushed back its expanded World Cup, but at some point that will add games for the world's elite clubs. Depending on how UEFA revamps the Champions League, that could also add games. The new insistence on international windows for games that count is another situation that increases fatigue and the risk of injury for players.

Whether or not allowing extra substitutes is an answer or if leagues will opt to use it are open questions added to that larger problem. In this era of expanded competitions, promoters, leagues, confederation, and FIFA itself add games while minimizing the real problem of overusing players. That may already be having an impact on the length of careers and how long players can compete at the highest levels.

Addressing that fully will take more than a temporary extension on the number of substitutes. It needs a top-down reconsidering of the soccer calendar. That's probably not on the agenda at a time when leagues plan on compacting their schedule over a few weeks to complete the suspended seasons. It doesn't change the bigger problem of obligating players to play in too many games that count.

Also in the soccer news, BBC Sport reports that the Dutch health minister is advising the government that mass gatherings like soccer games shouldn't take place until there is a vaccine. The Netherlands was the first country where the government suspended soccer games even behind closed doors. That suspension runs until September 1, leaving Dutch soccer authorities with no choice but to end the season. The Eredivisie is so far the only league to vacate the 2019-20 season, declaring no champion or promoting/relegating clubs and only using the table to determine European places.

American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta with a guide to Americans in the Bundesliga.. The Liverpool Echo's Mark Wakefield reports that some Premier League clubs may not be fully behind Project Restart. The Independent's Miguel Delaney also looks at the issues the Premier League faces in resuming its season. Inside World Football's Samindra Kunti on Serie A considering private quity investment in the league's commercial rights.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of the IFAB