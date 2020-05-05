Player safety as leagues plan restarts

Tuesday's soccer news starts with the growing concern from players over plans to restart Europe's leagues. It's worth the reminder that players are under no obligation to provide media access in England. Without that regularly scheduled press availability, it's managers, executives, and owners becoming the voice of their clubs. Add pundits to that mix and the noise around the Premier League normally doesn't involve players speaking for themselves.

With the rush to make Project Relaunch a reality, there are major questions about player safety in that scenario. Neutral sites and closed door games are about limiting potential contact, but that's a prohibitive rather than preventative measure. There's no social distancing in professional soccer. The push to get the games in compacting the schedule and creating more of an opportunity for spreading the virus.

Professional Footballers Association head Gordon Taylor spoke on behalf of his membership in an interview with BBC radio. "They are not stupid," he said. "They would have to be satisfied that it is safe."

Getting to "satisfied that it is safe" should be the goal across the board in restarting society, but that may not fit the Project Restart timeline or the other pushes to resume seasons in Europe. We've already seen how quickly those plans can change with the Dutch and French governments making the decisions for their leagues. With the Premier League and the rest of England's professional divisions, the concern is that the economics would shift against the business of the sport. According to those with the most to lose, that could lead to clubs skirting bankruptcy in the short term. There's also the not insignificant problem of what happens with the 2019-20 season.

"Ideally, you want to keep the integrity of the competition," Taylor said. "And of course, that was about playing home and away and having the same squad of players as before it was suspended. The very fact that you are in professional sport, you need to be very resilient. You need to be able to bounce back because you'll get more setbacks than you will good times, and I would like to think that's how my members are. So it remains in process and we shall just have to wait and see, and look at it on a day by day basis and see if it's achievable. But if we don't try, then it's never going to be achievable."

That's the big picture situation for professional sports across the globe and across the board. There has to be an attempt to continue as soon as safety allows, even in these bizarre circumstances.

