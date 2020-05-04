Project Restart, neutral sites, and relegation

Monday's soccer news starts with England's Project Restart running into familiar problems. The Premier League plans to finish the 2019-20 season, but that requires navigating multiple obstacles while maintaining a reasonable facsimile of the normal level of competition. None of that is easy or straightforward, with the Premier League facing the same scenarios as pro leagues across Europe and the rest of the world.

"The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers," read a statement from the Premier League released on Friday. "The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning. "No decisions were taken at today's Shareholders' meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding 'Project Restart'. "It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted. "The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government's support."

That quickly turned into a discussion of games played over a short schedule at neutral sites. The neutral site option isn't new, with reports indicating it was under consideration due to the ability to better control the stadiums and the logistics. It also isn't popular with fans and some clubs, pointing to "maintaining integrity of the competition" by at the very least using home stadiums. AP's Rob Harris has Premier League clubs raising issues with neutral sites.

Also at issue is rumors that the English leagues might suspend relegation and promotion at the insistence of relegation threatened clubs. BBC Sport's Simon Stone has the situation with some arguing for no relegation in exchange for agreeing to neutral sites. That's part of the larger sporting issue with playing the rest of the season under these unique circumstances. The Premier League hasn't shown much interest in the idea of ending the season as it stood and perhaps following Ligue 1's lead by using points per game to determine the final table. That has it's own issues, as Lyon's potential litigation over missing out on Europe shows.

With the Premier League the richest league in Europe, how they navigate a finale sends a bigger message. The Bundesliga's attempt to restart in early May still waits for government approval. The situations in Italy and Spain both seem to be heading to teams returning to practice. UEFA has made its preference clear by pushing a potential Champions League final to the end of August.

The issue with all of these plans is the state of a single season as a competition. We already saw that with some Champions League games played behind closed doors before its suspension. It's not the same whether or not it benefits one team over the other.

The Observer's Jonathan Wilson argues that the Premier League has to try to play. The Telegraph's Sam Wallace on the financial pressure for the Premier League to resume. The Daily Mail's Oliver Holt asks about the players.

Zlatan shared with the world that once upon a time at Milan he almost fought a teammate to the death.



Said he suffered broken ribs.



ME: Zlatan said if they don’t break you guys up, one of you two is going to die .. @OguchiOnyewu5 while smiling: “Did he say who?” @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/E8wBP9q7hz — herculez gomez (@herculezg) May 3, 2020

Logo courtesy of the Premier League