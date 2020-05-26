Schalke and Werder Bremen’s situations in the Bundesliga

Tuesday's soccer news starts with an interesting week in the Bundesliga. While 2nd-place Borussia Dortmund hosting 1st-place Bayern Munich later today is the easy headline, for USMNT fans there are other games on the schedule. Namely, Fortuna Dusseldorf hosting Schalke tomorrow. As the table stands, it's a meeting of 16th and 8th-place, but much more is already on the line.

Weston McKennie's Schalke is on a nine-game winless streak that started with a 5-0 loss at Bayern Munich on January 25. Four draws over that stretch has kept them in the top half of the table, itself somewhat extraordinary. Since the resumption of the season, Schalke has lost 4-0 at Borussia Dortmund and 3-0 at home to Augsburg. Goal difference has them behind Freiburg in the table -10 to -2 on 37 points. That's two points back of Wolfsburg for 6th-place and the final European spot.

Given Schalke's situation, it's worth pointing out the three-point difference between their 8th-place and 11th-place. The table will shift with Tuesday's games, giving Schalke a clear picture of what they'll try to avoid with anything but three points on Wednesday.

"We aren't threatening enough and we're not scoring enough of our chances," Schalke coach and former USMNT player David Wagner said following the loss to Augsburg. "On top of that, we're also making errors that are leading to goals. These are the key things that we need to improve. A lot of it is psychological. The lads are aware of the current situation, especially when you go behind early on."

Schalke is still in a situation where a turnaround is possible. Though it's hard to play fantasy soccer with a team on a nine-game winless streak, they play teams trying to avoid the relegation spots over their next three games. That could produce it's own complications, but as it stands its opportunities for points against the 16th, 17th, and 13th-place teams. That starts with 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fortuna lost USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen to a knee injury shortly after the club resumed training. Fellow USMNT player Alfredo Morales has turned into a regular this season, with the club pushing out of the relegation zone with draws at home to Paderborn and at Cologne. Fortuna seemed to be in control at Cologne only to give up two late goals and split the points. That leaves them in 16th-place, the relegation playoff spot, and three points ahead of 17th-place Werder Bremen. Three points also separate Fortuna from 15th-place Mainz and safety.

Going back to a 2-0 win at Freiburg on February 22, Fortuna has put together a five-game undefeated run. What's kept them near the bottom of the table is that the last four of those were draws. They're in a challenging situation with a May 30 date at Bayern and hosting Borussia Dortmund on June 13. Add in their June 17 game at RB Leipzig, and home against struggling Schalke has to look like an opportunity.

"We have stabilized the situation and are not standing still," Fortuna coach Uwe Rosler told his club's official site. "Our steps forward could of course have been bigger, we are all aware of that. I came here to keep Fortuna in the league. If we can do it together, it would be a huge achievement for everyone."

Also in the soccer news, USMNT player Shaq Moore is staying with Tenerife. Moore signed through the 2023-24 season. "I am very happy for this new opportunity offered by CD Tenerife," Moore said. "I want to continue growing in the world of soccer, and I'm delighted to be able to do it together with the club. With work and effort, everything arrives. Now the motivation will be even greater if possible, to respond and return on the field that great confidence that they have placed in me."

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle updates the pay situation with MLS and its players. The Athletic with MLS trying to shutdown leaks that are mostly showing up in The Athletic. MLSsoccer's Charles Boehm profiles Minnesota United player Aaron Schoenfeld.

Photo by John Dorton - ISIPhotos.com