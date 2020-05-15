USMNT players restart in the Bundesliga

Friday's soccer news starts with games on the schedule for USMNT players in the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga. The season resumes on Saturday behind closed doors and with strict precautions. Augsburg will be without its new coach at home to John Brooks's Wolfsburg. Heiko Herrlich broke quarantine by leaving the team hotel. That's the level of scrutiny the teams and personnel are under in an attempt to complete the 2019-20 schedule. The Bundesliga will take advantage of FIFA's new temporary five substitute rule, the DFL announced on Thursday.

"Our workflows are different to the way they normally are due to the circumstances," Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner said. "For example, this week we're in a quarantine training camp at the team hotel. Having said that, we're now all used to keeping our distance and wearing a face mask – that's just part of life now."

Tyler Adam's RB Leipzig is home to Freiburg in 3rd-place a point behind Borussia Dortmund and five back of leaders Bayern Munich. "Preparing for this game has been very tough, as we can't analyse any recent Freiburg games," Leipzig coach Jilian Nagelsmann said. "They are in the same boat though, so neither side has an advantage here. There will probably be more changes made during the game than normal."

Dortmund hosts Weston McKennie's Schalke in a meeting of 2nd vs 6th but with 10 points between Schalke and 5th-place Bayer Leverkusen. "All the teams are going into this weekend without much preparation time, so we all have to simply accept it," Schalke coach David Wagner said. "It's an extremely tough time for all of us – both professionally and privately. The lads have made the best out of the situation."

Zach Steffen and Alfredo Morales's Fortuna Dusseldorf host Paderborn in a relegation battle. 16th-place Fortuna is six-points ahead of last-place Paderborn. Steffen is unavailable due to injury. "I still don't have a clear idea of ​​how the whole matchday will go. I can't really imagine the feeling in the minutes before the kick-off," Fortuna coach Uwe Rosler said of what Germans call ghost games.

Timmy Chandler's Eintracht hosts Fabian Johnson's Gladbach with Gladbach in 4th-place a point behind RB Leipzig. "We’ve filled out the squad nicely," Gladbach coach Marco Rose said. "Apart from Fabian Johnson (muscular problems) and Denis Zakaria (knee operation), everyone is fit. Christoph Kramer and Lars Stindl only joined team training this week, so we'll have to wait and see how many minutes they're capable of playing. The young players in the squad are also training hard though. We will keep monitoring them and if we feel it's the right time to play them, then we will.

Eintracht's situation in 12th-place and tied on points with 13th-place Hertha is to try to avoid slipping into trouble. "I don't like to talk about positions," Eintracht coach Adi Hutter said "But since we are in the last third of the season, it would of course be important and nice to achieve a single-digit place in the table. First of all, however, it is not just for us, but all teams, to cope with the new situation. Tomorrow is a first step to see how we present ourselves in front of empty ranks. Everyone has the same problems and opportunities. After a game or two we can say more."

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green's Furth is at home against Bobby Wood's Hamburg on Sunday in a meeting of 5th vs 3rd. "It is important to see that everyone is fit," Furth coach Stefan Leitl said. "We are facing very, very difficult and exhausting weeks. We need every single one of them."

CNN's Ben Church on the return of the Bundesliga and the necessary changes to make that happen. AP reports that a legal ruling confirms the Eredivisie's decision to void it's 2019-20 season. BBC Sport with the latest on the Premier League's situation.

American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta looks at what MLS faces in getting back on the field. The Athletic's Sam Stejskal on the Orlando plan.

