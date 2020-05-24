Werder Bremen wins away in round 27

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 63rd minute for Werder Bremen's 1-0 win at Freiburg. Leonardo Bittencourt scored the game's only goal in the 19th minute. Werder Bremen played a man down from the 88th with a red card to Philipp Bargfrede. Werder Bremen is in 17th-place three points ahead of last-place Paderborn.

"We are aware of the difficult situation we're in and are ready to fight," Sargent said. "Every game is a battle now. That was an important win, not just for the team or for the coach, but for the entire club."

John Brooks's Wolfsburg lost 2-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund to goals in the 32nd and 78th minutes. Felix Klaus saw red for Wolfsburg in the 82nd. Brooks saw yellow in the 65th. USMNT youth international Gio Reyna subbed on for Dortmund in the 79th minute.

"We're obviously disappointed as we had big plans but didn't quite deliver them on the pitch," Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner said. "We were well organized and gave away very few goalscoring opportunities, but we were too error-prone when we had possession. In that respect, Dortmund deserved the halftime lead. We did better after the break and I'm pleased with the performance there, especially the first 25 minutes. We needed to equalize during that period but then conceded the second goal on the counter."

Timmy Chandler subbed on at halftime for Eintracht's 5-2 loss at Bayern Munich. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 17th, 41st, and 46th minutes, Martin Hinteregger scored for Eintracht in the 52nd and 55th. Former MLS player Alphonso Davies made it 4-2 Bayern in the 61st with an own-goal finishing off the scoring in the 74th minute.

"The own goal must have looked funny, but that sort of thing happens," Hinteregger said. "Hopefully it'll be my last. In the second-half we did a lot right and made things interesting despite conceding a third so soon after halftime. Bayern are capable of moving up a gear at the drop of a hat, but we still feel we could have got something from the game. We need to get back on track and turn the positives from this game into points."

Fabian Johnson wasn't in the squad for Gladbach's 3-1 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Falling behind in the 7th minute, Marcus Thuram equalized for Gladbach in the 52nd. Bayer Leverkusen converted a 58th minute penalty and scored again in the 81st.

"We didn't find the right solutions and gave the ball away too easily," Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer said. "But we were only 1-0 down at the break even though they had a huge chance to score a second that luckily didn't go in. We drew a line under the first half at the break and just wanted to focus on playing better in the second-half, which we did. The penalty was a real setback for us though. We were right back in the game and had some good chances, but then coming back again from 2-1 down is very tough mentally."

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 74th minute for Schalke's 3-0 home loss to Augsburg. Schalke fell behind in the 6th minute, giving up goals in the 76th and stoppage time.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 60th minute for RB Leipzig's 5-0 win at Mainz. Timo Werner had a hat-trick with goals in the 11th, 48th, and 75th minutes. Yussuf Poulsen scored in the 23rd and Marcel Sabitzer got a goal in the 36th minute.

Alfredo Morales's Fortuna Dusseldorf drew 2-2 at Cologne. Kenan Karaman scored for Fortuna in the 41st minute with Erik Thommy doubling the lead in the 61st. Cologne staged a late comeback with goals in the 88th minute and stoppage time. Zack Steffen is injured.

A league down, Bobby Wood wasn't in the squad for Hamburg's 0-0 home draw with Arminia Bielefeld.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com