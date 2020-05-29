Wolfsburg vs Eintracht and Schalke vs Werder Bremen

Friday's soccer news starts with USMNT players meeting in the Bundesliga. John Brooks's Wolfsburg hosts Timmy Chandler's Eintracht (Saturday, 9:30am ET - FS2) with both players coming off of big midweek performances. Brooks was crucial in Wolfsburg's 4-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen. Chandler subbed on late against Freiburg and scored a minute later in a 3-3 draw.

"I expect them to pick up where they left off against Leverkusen," Eintracht coach Adi Hutter said of Wolfsburg. "They’ll let us have the ball, push up into their half and try to get possession off them one-on-one. So we’ll have to avoid making any errors and not play the ball square too often, and get through their lines when they put us under pressure. In Weghorst they have a striker who is full of running, while Schlager is good at building up play in midfield, and Arnold is excellent. We need to cut out his passes and watch out for his set pieces.”

There's an 11-point gap between 6th-place Wolfsburg and 5th-place Leverkusen (Saturday, 9:30am - FS1), with Wolfsburg realistically spending the rest of the season holding onto that spot. It's tougher for Eintracht, in 14th-place and a point ahead of Mainz. Two points separate Eintracht from Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation playoff spot.

"We need to exude an air of confidence, believe in ourselves and get the points we need from the remaining seven matches," Hutter said. "The good thing is we have our fate in our own hands. We know what the situation is and what our strengths are. My task is to make sure that we keep a sense of optimism, despite everything."

Schalke's circumstances haven't changed. The club is on a three-game losing streak since the season resumed and hasn't won since January 17. Weston McKennie scored in their 2-1 loss at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday. Now, it's Josh Sargent's Werder as the team in a relegation place looking to take points off of Schalke.

"For us, it’s about trying to keep a clean sheet and getting the three points," coach David Wagner said. "In order to do that we have to put in a good performance for the whole 90 minutes, defend as best we can and then take our chances at the other end."

Werder Bremen's situation is different. Fortuna is on a lengthy undefeated streak in 16th-place. Werder is five points behind them trying to escape automatic relegation. They drew 0-0 at home with Gladbach on Tuesday, another unlikely result in an unlikely Bundesliga.

"Our job is to perform like that every week," Werder coach Florian Kohlfeldt said following the draw with Gladbach. "Both teams played well today. So it was possible for us to play like that. When the opponent defends with a deep line, we have to set up differently. The most important thing is that we kept up the mentality from the past two matches. We have no time to waste. We have seven cup finals ahead of us."

Moving to the 2.Bundesliga, Bobby Wood wasn't in the squad for Hamburg's 3-2 loss at Stuttgart. Joel Pohjanpalo put Hamburg up in the 16th minute with Aaron Hunt converting a first-half stoppage time penalty. Stuttgart came back in the second-half with a 47th minute goal, 60th minute penalty, and a stoppage time winner.

SI.com's Jonathan Wilson on the Premier League's Project Restart getting a June 17 date to resume the 2019-20 schedule. Football Italia explains Lazio president Claudio Lotito's role in Serie A potentially resuming on June 20. Yahoo Sports' Doug McIntyre with what the Premier League's return might mean for American leagues. The Telegraph's Sam Wallace predicts a glut of games on the schedule in England. The Independent's Miguel Delaney reports on the Champions League.

