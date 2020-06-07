Draw for RB Leipzig, loss for Eintracht

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Bundesliga with Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig drawing 1-1 at home with Paderborn. Patrik Schick scored in the 27th minute with Dayot Upamecano seeing red in the 43rd. It took Paderborn until stoppage time to take advantage, equalizing two minutes in.

"One point is too little for us," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsman said. "We didn't play well in the first have, but showed passion and energy all the same. The sending off made it harder, of course. We knew that Paderborn would be tricky customers and threaten our goal. At the end of the day, it's gutting but deserved. We need to play much better on Friday against Hoffenheim."

Timmy Chandler subbed on at halftime for Eintracht's 2-0 loss at Mainz. Eintracht fell behind in the 43rd, giving up another goal in the 77th minute. Chandler saw yellow in the 64th.

“I’m just as unhappy with the result as I am with the below-par performance," Eintracht coach Adi Hutter said. "That said, this was our fourth game in the space of 12 days, although the win on Wednesday did give us a psychological boost. Even so, Mainz were more agile, they were better than us in terms of winning important tackles, and they deserved to win.”

Fabian Johnson wasn't in the squad for Gladbach's 1-0 loss at Freiburg. The game's only goal came in the 58th minute with Gladbach going a man down with a red card to Alassane Plea in the 67th.

"I’m incredibly frustrated after any defeat," Gladbach coach Marco Rose said. "Of course they’re even more annoying when you’re pushing hard for your goals at the end of the season and the way the game played out doesn’t help either. We had a very good first half and the in the second half we defended one set piece very badly and got a red card, so it’s a defeat that we could certainly have done without. We showed a lot of desire, invested a great deal and dominated Freiburg. We knew that they’re dangerous from set pieces, so we shouldn’t even be giving away the free kick in the first place."

Alfredo Morales subbed on in the 66th minute of Fortuna Dusseldorf's 2-2 home draw with Hoffenheim. Rouwen Hennings scored for Fortuna in the 5th minute. Hoffenheim went a man down in the 9th minute, scoring in the 16th and 61st. Hennings equalized from the penalty spot in the 76th. Zack Steffen is injured.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 76th minute of Werder Bremen's 1-0 home loss to John Brooks's Wolfsburg. Wout Weghorst scored in the 82nd minute. Sargent saw yellow in the 49th. Weston McKennie wasn't in the squad for Schalke's 1-1 draw at Union Berlin. Schalke trailed from the 11th minute with Jonjoe Kenny scoring in the 28th.

Julian Green subbed out at halftime in Furth's 2-1 home loss to Sandhausen in the 2.Bundesliga. Furth trailed from a 15th minute penalty and a 39th minute goal when Daniel Keita-Ruel scored in the 71st. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 53rd minute for Hallescher's 5-1 loss at Zwickau. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 25th, 49th, and 67th minutes, Niklas Kastenhofer scored for Hallescher in the 74th. Zwickau added goals in the 78th and 82nd.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed on in the 85th minute of Austria Vienna's 1-1 draw at St Polten. Manprit Sarkaria put Austria Vienna up in the 3rd minute with St Polten equalizing in the 74th. St Polten went a man down in stoppage time.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com