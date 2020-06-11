Eintracht exits the DFB Pokal

Thursday's soccer news starts with Germany's domestic cup. Timmy Chandler's Eintracht exited the DFB Pokal at the semifinal stage, losing 2-1 at Bayern Munich. Falling behind in the 14th minute, Danny da Costa equalized in the 69th minute. Bayern scored again in the 74th. Bayern advances to play Bayer Leverkusen in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion on July 4.

"We were bold in the second-half," Chandler said. "We came right out of the blocks. We pressed high and played vertically. Had we played it that way in the first-half, the game might have been even tighter. In the first-half, we were not so brave. We quickly lost the ball, although we made some good moves. I'm proud of the team. We gave it everything. Now we have to keep working and pick up points in the Bundesliga."

Staying in Europe, UEFA released the agenda for meetings next week where they plan to finalize the Champions League and Europa League schedules for 2019-20. Reports have UEFA staging a short-run tournament to finish off both of their competitions. Half of the round of 16 Champions League series finished before suspension with the Europa League completing six of its eight first-leg round of 16 games. Other reports have UEFA opting for single-elimination to reduce the number of games needed to finish the tournaments.

UEFA also plans to discuss starting the 2020-21 editions of the Champions League and Europa League, something complicated by the lack of time to hold the lengthy qualifying stages. Champions League qualifying for 2020-21 should've started this month with the preliminary round. The expectation is that UEFA will have no choice but to limit qualifying. We may find out how that will work on Wednesday.

Also in the soccer news, the US Soccer Federation announced the repeal of the anthem protest ban. "The US Soccer Board of Directors voted yesterday afternoon to repeal Policy 604-1, which required our players to stand during the national anthem. The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America. It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter. We have not done enough to listen - especially to our players - to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country."

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com